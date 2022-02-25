Three Tullibardine bulls make $19,000

WHEN three bulls hit a top price of $19,000 in a single vendor sale, it's a good indicator that there is depth of quality and consistency of type right across the rest of the catalogue.

This was indeed the case at the Tullibardine Angus and Murray Grey stud last week where 28 Angus and 13 Murray Grey sires were offered to strong buyer support.

The $19,000 equal top price was hit three times in the top eight bulls of the catalogue and the first to hit the mark by bidding up on lot three was Jarrod Carroll, Rayview Park, Manypeaks.

Mr Carroll said it was the bull's combination of figures and physical presence which set him apart for him in the sale.

"I looked particularly at his growth figures as well as his overall balance and composition," Mr Carroll said.

"He is also an outcross genetic to my existing bloodlines so that was a factor as well."

Tullibardine Rainmaker R11 was a son of Texas Earnan L612 and his growth figures were at +58, +100 and +138 for his 200, 400 and 600 day weights while his EMA was +7 and CWT +76.

Mr Carroll will use the sire over his first calvers with a view to keeping the females as replacements.

He has purchased several times from the Tullibardine stud over the years and has been pleased with how the bulls have performed.

Rayview Park also had another sire knocked down to its account for $9500 this time a Millah Murrah Kruse Time son.

The next buyer to put their hand up to the tune of $19,000 and therefore ensuring they took their first pick home was consistent Tullibardine client FV Hortin & Son, Torbay.

The Hortins were in the hunt for an all-rounder and this was evident in Tullibardine Ridgy Didge R12 which was a Baldridge Bronc son.

A top price of $14,000 was reached in the Tullibardine Murray Grey offering last week. This sire was purchased by the Wise family Southend Murray Grey stud, Katanning. Pictured with the bull were Elders agent Pearce Watling (left), Tullibardine stud principal Alastair Murray, buyer of the top price bull Kurt Wise, Southend Murray Grey stud, Zoetis representative Ben Fletcher, Nutrien Livestock Great Southern manager Bob Pumphrey and Clinton Wise, Southend stud.

The sire was 852kg and ranked in the top 1pc of the breed for birthweight at +0.8 supported by +9.8 for DTRS and +11.4 for DIR, while other notable figures included +21 for milk and +6.7 for EMA.

The Hortins then went on to purchase another Tullibardine sire which was lot one in the sale, a Prime Maximus son for $14,000.

The last buyer to hit the $19,000 top price mark was Kevin Owen, Tomasi Grazing, Karridale, who secured another Millah Murrah Kruse Time son which came in at lot eight.

It was the first time Mr Owen had bought a sire from the Tullibardine stud and he said that Tullibardine Randy R74 had all the credentials he was looking for with exceptional depth and style.

"I was looking for a sire with outcross genetics to what I have in my existing Angus herd," Mr Owen said.

"I didn't specifically look at his figures I looked at the bull first and was just impressed with his capacity and volume."

Mr Owen manages 500 Angus breeders at the Karridale property and the new sire will specifically be used over a select group of Mordallup Bronc blood daughters to breed replacement females from.

While figures weren't a main focus in his selection, Tullibardine Randy still presented well on paper with +56 for 200 day weight (in the top 18 percentile) as well as +98 and +138 for 400 and 600 day weights.

A sale second top price also came from the Angus section and it was the Smith family, SA & SH Smith, Narrikup, who paid the $18,000 second top price of the sale for Tullibardine Roadie R19.

This sire was a son of Prime Maximus P36 and at 856kg was one of the heavier bulls in the catalogue.

The Smiths also secured another Angus sire at auction and for Tullibardine Randsome they paid $14,500.

In the Murray Grey section of the catalogue, it was the 2021 Interbreed junior champion bull of the IGA Perth Royal Show which sparked the most interest and it was fitting that the new owners of the Tullibardine stud females, the Wise family of the Southend Murray Grey stud, Katanning, were the ones to secure the Murray Grey sire.

Paying $14,000 for Tullibardine Rip Snorter R111, buyer Kurt Wise said the sire had originally caught his eye when he had judged him at the Perth Royal Show, particularly the sires structural correctness and overall sire presence.

"He is very strong on the maternal side of his pedigree," Mr Wise.

"We are looking to use him specifically to produce females.

"He is also a full outcross to anything we have in the original Southend stud."

By Monterey Mandingo and out of Tullibardine Katie, Tullibardine Rip Snorter weighed in at 884kg and his EBVs had him at 5.8 for BW, +45 for CWT and +33, +51 and +71 for his 200, 400 and 600 day weights.

Nutrien Livestock Great Southern manager Bob Pumphrey said the sale was a credit to the Murray family and that the depth of quality of the bulls and the presentation was exceptional.

"I think buyers were particularly selective and were prepared to bid up accordingly on those bulls which presented well both on paper as well as having good ebv's to match," Mr Pumphrey said.

"Body type and figures were highly sought after as well as a spread of outcross genetics.

"It was a very good sale."

Angus

Buyers kept up the bidding competition across the majority of the Angus sires and Barry Panizza, BJ Panizza Family Trust ensured he got his selected sire paying $16,000 for a Banquet Nixon son.

He then secured another Angus sire for $10,500.

Several other buyers also paid top money for their selections and this included MJ Blyth & Co, Manypeaks, which paid $14,000 for lot two in the sale a Baldridge Bronc son while Pyle Bros, Manypeaks, also put their hand up to $14,000, this time for Lot six a Banquet Notter son.

The top money continued to be paid for the quality Angus sires and DJ & BE Bell, Redmond, paid $10,500 for their bull, while Millstream Pastoral, Manypeaks, bought two bulls paying $10,000 for one and $5000 for the other.

Other buyers who took home more than one sire were EI & BJ Lynch, Mt Barker, which bought three paying $9000, $8000 and $5500 while PR & SM Marshall, Albany, bought two paying $8000 and $7000.

Murray Grey

While the $14,000 top price in the Murray Grey offering was a feature, the rest of the catalogue was well received and demand for the soft, well muscled sires was steady.

Merrinvale Grazing, Redmond, paid up to $8000 for a son of Wallawong Magic Man, while GBG Rural Services, Gingin, travelled the distance to secure four bulls at $6500 and three at $5000 each.

Other buyers which made their selections from the Murray Grey offering included M & L Leusciatti & Son, Changerup, who paid $7000 for one bull while Kooda Contracting, Redmond, also secure one bull for $6000.

The last two Grey bulls were snapped up for $5500 each and these were knocked down to DM & MG Bentley, Mt Barker, and Bullco Genetics, Boyup Brook.



