Fendt 936 Vario tops at $204,400

LOCALS from around the district provided plenty of support for the clearing sale of Neville Humphries, East Binnu, held by Elders last Friday.

With more than 200 people from the East Binnu, Geraldton, Walkaway and Northampton areas attending and with 100 registered buyers, the sale provided a positive result for Mr Humphries as he moves towards retirement following the recent sale of his property.

Topping the sale's list at $204,400 was a Fendt 936 Vario tractor, 6035 hours, with rear duals and three-point-linkage front, sold to an undisclosed buyer.

The Elders Geraldton team in action at the Neville Humphries clearing sale at East Binnu last Friday included livestock representative Brendan Millar (left), auctioneer in action and commercial sheep manager Mike Curnick and branch manager George Panayotou.

A 2012 Mercedes Actros 2643 6-wheeler truck with 228,210km on the clock, realised $98,000; a Boomerang five-axle, 8.4 metre alloy, self-greasing dog-trailer made $55,000; a 1995 CAT Challenger 75C tractor with 8326 hours sold for $30,000 and a Dresser 515B wheel-loader, 4974 hours, with Quick attachments including, large and small bucket, JIB and forks was another higher priced lot, selling at $27,500.

An ever popular Coles HD800 SP 5-in-1 bin sold at $19,000; a Ballaring twin blade grader with steering found a buyer at $16,500; a 40-foot BIG Greenline offset disc plough was knocked down at $17,000 and a K-Hart double disc, 45 foot seeder sold at $16,000.

Inspecting this 2011 model RoGator 1286C sprayer were Bruce (left) and Josh Garatt, Walkaway.

Making good money on the day was a tow-behind scraper bowl, selling at $21,500; a SAME Explorer 80 front wheel assist tractor, 1734 hours sold at $9000 and the last of the bigger money lots sold was a 1992 Toyota LandCruiser XZJ75 series which changed hands at $11,000.

Recently retired Elders Geraldton representative Gary Preston returned to the fold to assist fellow Elders auctioneers Mike Curnick and Tom Page and said Mr Humphries was very pleased with the prices received and the support from the surrounding farmers.

"Overall the higher priced equipment sold well and in-line with market expectations," Mr Preston said.

"The sundry items sold particularly well and across the majority of lots buyers bid-up very well.

Walking the sundry rows were Andrew Teakle (left), Northampton and Noel Darden, Carnamah.

