Urea manufacturer taps into gas supply

INITIAL drilling near Eneabba to try to establish a gas supply for a proposed urea fertiliser production project at Geraldton, has hit gas.

Strike Energy Ltd told the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) its South Erregulla SE1 well had discovered a "conventional gas resource" in Wagina Sandstone, which it encountered from a depth of 4072 metres, just above its primary target of Kingia Sandstone.

The discovery, within 160m of clean, gas-saturated sands forming two distinct "pay" zones, "is highly comparable" to Redback and Tarantula wells in Wagina Sandstone at the successful Beharra gas fields 14 kilometres to the west, Strike told the ASX.

Drilled in the 1990s and early 2000s, the Redback and Tarantula wells had achieved high gas flows and Beharra fields had "remained onstream" and was "still producing sales gas" until very recently, it said.

At South Erregulla, there was a 16m thick gas-charged sand section with "high-quality flow units" and porosities up to 14 per cent, overlaid above 61m of lower permeability "gasifier" with average porosities of 6pc, Strike said.

It pointed out this was a similar layout to Beharra, where constant recharge from the underlying gasifier is believed to be the reason the Beharra fields' production significantly exceeded original recoverable reserves estimates.

Strike said both sections at South Erregulla were "gas saturated" and "over pressured" - like Beharra - with inferred reservoir pressure exceeding 51,710 kilopascals (7500 pounds per square inch).

Strike said it would now cement a 24 centimetre casing in place before starting to drill the production section of SE1 into the Kingia Sandstone.

It said the Wagina Sandstone discovery would be added to its future well testing program to obtain information required for a formal resource assessment.

But at this early stage, SE1's Wagina discovery is "an upside outcome to the primary objective of SE1", Strike told the ASX.

As previously reported in Farm Weekly, the primary objective of SE1 and any subsequent appraisal wells at South Erregulla, is to delineate about 350 petajoules of "high confidence resource" to provide the gas requirements for Project Haber, Strike's proposed Geraldton-based 1.4 million tonnes per annum urea fertiliser manufacturing facility.

Once success at SE1 is confirmed, Strike has said it would look to sanction additional detailed front-end engineering design for Project Haber, as well as finalise urea offtake and how the project will be funded.

Earlier this year Project Haber was awarded Major Project Status by the Federal government because of its potential to reduce the carbon intensity of the urea used in Australia by 60 per cent.

More than 90pc of about 2.4mtpa of urea fertiliser used in Australia is imported and the only local production plant, Incitec Pivot's Gibson Island facility in Queensland, is due to close at the end of the year.

Cheap natural gas is said to be the key to local urea manufacturing, it represents about 70pc of cost of production and is why Project Haber hinges on the success of Strike's South Erregulla wells finding sufficient gas to be piped to Geraldton.

Synthetic urea is manufactured by reacting natural gas, atmospheric nitrogen and water together at high temperature and pressure to produce ammonia and carbon dioxide.

These gases are reacted again at high temperature and pressure to produce molten urea which is cooled and processed into prills as fertiliser and for industrial use.

Further processing produces UAN (Urea Ammonium Nitrate) liquid fertiliser and SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) urea - the main component of AdBlue pumped into exhausts of most diesel trucks to clean up nitrous oxides.

A second WA urea project, proposed by Perdaman Chemicals & Fertiliser on the Burrup Peninsula near Karratha, plans to use North West Shelf gas purchased from the Karratha Gas Plant next door to it.

Perdaman is proposing to manufacture about 2mtpa of urea.



