Strong bids for items at Kojonup clearing sale

STRONG competition saw prices top at $77,500 for a John Deere tractor at the Worts family's clearing sale at Kojonup on February 11.

Immediately after the dispersal of the family's ewes and rams, the Elders team moved onto some vintage items, which all sold, before heading out to the paddock to sell the sundries.

The vintage items included a Sunshine header which made $30, an International 1930s truck which sold for $200 and a Field Marshall tractor which made $500, with all selling to a buyer from Capel.

Once the sundries portion ended it was onto the big ticket items of the day.

There were 201 registered bidders who helped to clear 328 lots.

Richard Schinzig (left), Moodiarup and Dan Buller, Darkan looking over some of the items before the sale.

After some back and forth between bidders, prices eventually topped at $77,500 for a licensed New Holland tractor T7060, FWA, 3PL, 220 horsepower (hp) with 3120 hours on the clock, while a New Holland T6030, 120hp, front wheel assist (2370 hrs) with bucket, forks, euro hitch 3PL sold for $76,000 to a Busselton buyer.

A trimble FM750 GPS system sold separately for $1750 to a purchaser from Benjinup.

Earlier in the sale a TPW wool press sold for $13,500, while a Triton dual cab ute sold for $8000 and a Morris 7130 seeder bin/air cart sold for $7750.

A 7720 John Deere header and header front sold to a Woodanilling buyer for $6520.

Catching up at the Kojonup clearing sale were Phillip Uren, Collie (left), Wayne Fisher, Collie and Peter Kleinig, Kojonup.

Other notable sales included a Chamberlain C6100 FEL stick rake and bucket 3PL that sold for $4000 and a 4480 Chamberlain (running) which made $3500.

A few field bins were offered with the higher priced ones making $4000 and $3750, while a couple of augers sold for $2000 each.

A 20 foot sea container sold to Kojonup locals for $4000.

An Inter 33 tyne scarifier sold for $4000 to a Frankland buyer.

A super 90 Chamberlain sold for $4000 and a hay feeder sold for $4000.

Eight sheep feeders sold with prices ranging from $300-$2300.

Stuart Waters, Bridgetown (left), Andrew Marsh, Qualeup and Dave Rooke, Bridgetown.

Upon the completion of the machinery portion of the sale, it was onto household items.

Elders auctioneer Mike Curnick said overall the day was a success.

"Both the sheep and clearing sale items were very well presented and considering the weather conditions there was a strong attendance,'' Mr Curnick said.

"The sheep sold well and AuctionsPlus helped with that.

"The better machinery items at the backend of the sale sold well above the reserve prices."

John Blair (left) and Jeremy Blair, both Kojonup, before the sale. The T6030 New Holland tractor with bucket and forks sold for $76,000.

Checking out one of the field bins before the sale were Cameron Cant, Kojonup (left) and Craig Ivey, Kojonup.

