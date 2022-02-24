Firefighters responding to latest bushfire

A bushfire WATCH AND ACT is in place for people in the TAMBELLUP townsite and east of the area of DARTNALL in the SHIRE OF BROOMEHILL-TAMBELLUP.

There is a possible threat to lives and homes as a fire is approaching in the area and conditions are changing.

The fire started near GNOWANGERUP-TAMBELLUP RD in DARTNALL.

WHAT TO DO:



If you are not prepared or you plan to leave, leave now if the way is clear.

If you are well prepared and plan to actively defend your home, make final preparations now.

If you plan to stay and actively defend, do not rely on mains water pressure as it may be affected. You need to have access to an independent water supply, and start patrolling your property to put out spot fires.

Keep doors and windows closed and turn off evaporative air conditioners, but keep water running through the system if possible.

If you are not at home, do not try to return as conditions in the area could be very dangerous.

COVID-19

If you are in lockdown or any form of isolation or quarantine for COVID-19, you must do whatever you need to protect your life.

If you have been personally directed to self-isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19 and have been advised to leave the area:

Find suitable alternative premises and wear a mask. Those in the affected area are permitted to go to suitable alternative premises without putting others at risk.

Alternative suitable premises may include a friend or relative's house, provided they have their own bedroom, preferably own bathroom, and there are not too many people in the house.

If you cannot return to your quarantine location within one hour, telephone WA Police on 131 444 to advise them you have had to leave due to an emergency.

Regardless of your location, continue to follow COVID-19 precautions and maintain appropriate physical distancing.

BUSHFIRE BEHAVIOUR:

The bushfire is stationary.

It is contained and under control.

There are concerns around changing wind conditions.

SAFEST ROUTE:

It is safe to leave in a northerly direction towards Broomehill, west towards Kojonup or in a general southerly direction .

ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:



Avoid the area and be aware of fire and emergency services personnel working on site.

A number of roads have been closed including:

Gnowangerup-Tambellup Road between Henry Street and Beejenup Road

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke. Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority.



ANIMAL WELFARE

Owners or carers of livestock, pets and companion animals should activate their own animal welfare plan. During a bushfire take advice from Local Government Authorities to protect the lives of your animals while keeping yourself safe.

For more information on actions to take for each bushfire warning level, please see the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development website.



WHAT FIREFIGHTERS ARE DOING:

Firefighters are on the scene, patrolling the area and mopping up.

EXTRA INFORMATION:

The fire was reported at 11:18 AM on 24 February 2022.

Shire of Broomehill-Tambellup is managing the fire.

KEEP UP TO DATE:

Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.

During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.

