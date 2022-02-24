Another cyclone brewing in the north

THERE is a Cyclone Advice out for the area between Kalumburu and the Northern Territory Border in the Kimberley in the Shire of Wyndham-East Kimberley.



If you live between Kalumburu and the Northern Territory Border in the Kimberley you need to prepare your home and family for a possible cyclone, with the development of a tropical low off the coast.



As at 10.38am today, Thursday, February 24, the Bureau of Meteorology advises Tropical Low 23U is currently located in the Timor Sea and may develop into a tropical cyclone during Friday or Saturday.



The low is likely to be slow-moving over the next two days as it develops and there is some uncertainty about the movement of 23U in the longer term.



There remains the possibility of a track moving to the east over the Top End or a west southwest track towards Western Australia.



Gales with gusts to 100 kilometres per hour may develop in parts of the Northern Territory on Saturday, or potentially west to Kalumburu if the low takes a more southerly track.



If 23U takes a more southwest track then heavy rainfall could develop over northern parts of the Kimberley during Saturday.



Currently the intensity is a Tropical Low, with sustained winds near the centre of 45 kilometres per hour with wind gusts to 85 kilometres per hour.



WHAT TO DO:

Department of Fire and Emergency Services WA advises you to:

Review your family cyclone plan and make sure everyone knows what to do.

Prepare your home inside and out.

Organise an emergency kit with a portable battery operated radio, torch, spare batteries and first aid kit.

Know the community cyclone alert system and the steps that must be taken for each alert.

IMPORTANT NUMBERS:

For State Emergency Service (SES) assistance call 132 500.

In a life-threatening situation call 000.

For weather information visit www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 210.

KEEP UP TO DATE:

Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.



During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.



Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.