Record-breaking bull sale at Manypeaks

THE Koojan Hills Angus and Melaleuca Murray Grey on-property bull sale at Manypeaks last Monday was another one for the record books as prices hit a high of $25,000 for an Angus yearling bull and the event averaged more than $11,000.

The Metcalfe family put forward an excellent line-up of 113 Angus and Murray Grey bulls and they were again well received by both return and new buyers who bid hard, ensuring they secured the bulls they wanted.

With 78 registered buyers at the sale and another 76 registered bidders logged into the AuctionsPlus platform from New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Queensland, and WA, the Nutrien Livestock selling team led by auctioneer Michael Altus had no problems selling the bulls.

Bids came in strongly, with most bulls attracting support from three to four different buyers.

By the time the final bull left the ring and the numbers were crunched, 104 of 113 bulls offered were destined for new homes at an average of $11,029, which was up $799 on last year, while the sale gross was $1,147,000.

Discussing the yearling bull which sold for the $25,000 top price were Nutrien Livestock Great Southern manager Bob Pumphrey (left), buyer Michael Wallace, Springhills Estate, Boyup Brook and Koojan Hills co-principal Chris Metcalfe.

In comparison, in last year's sale 88 bulls sold from 89 offered for a gross of $900,250, an average of $10,230 and to a top of $20,000.

The clearance was improved further post-sale with some of the passed-in bulls also finding new homes.

Along with the strong bidding in the stands, the contribution of the AuctionsPlus platform played a role in the excellent result.

The online catalogue received 1794 views and during the sale there were 38 online bids across five lots, resulting in two bulls selling to online buyers.

Nutrien Livestock Great Southern manager Bob Pumphrey said it was an impressive result for the Metcalfe family and a credit to their breeding program and presentation of bulls.

"It was a quality line-up of bulls across both breeds right through the catalogue which highlighted the family's breeding program," Mr Pumphrey said.

"It was a very even line-up and the quality was there from start to finish and the buyers responded accordingly.

'The sale certainly followed the trend of other bull sales held this year and the cattle market and was up.

"It may not have been up as much as last year but it has to be remembered the Metcalfes recorded a big jump in average last year and have followed up this year by upping their offering numbers by 24 head.

"So to achieve more than 90 per cent of the 113 bulls offered at an average of more than $11,000 is exceptional.

"To offer more bulls, sell more bulls and see an average increase of close to $800 is a great result.

"Even more pleasing was the bulls sold right across the State from Roeburne in the north to Esperance in the south, as well as to the Eastern States to regular and new buyers."

Equally as happy with the final outcome was stud co-principal Richard Metcalfe who said his family was extremely pleased with the result.

"After last year's sale we decided to offer more bulls this year to keep a lid on the average a bit and I think we certainly achieved that today," Mr Metcalfe said.

"Buyers could purchase bulls at all budget levels from $5000 through to $25,000 which is what we wanted to happen."

Koojan Hills

With one of the $24,000 equal second top-priced Koojan Hills Angus bulls, Koojan Hills Mt Kaputar R5, which sold to the Ardcairnie Angus stud, Guilderton, were Nutrien Livestock, Manypeaks and Wellstead agent Mark Bradbury (left), Koojan Hills co-principal Chris Metcalfe and Ardcairnie stud's Joe Dewar with wife Jessica and sister Emmie.

The Koojan Hills Angus bulls again led the sale and they didn't disappoint with the quality line-up receiving strong buying support from across the country to see prices top at $25,000 for a yearling bull.

As in past years, the line-up drew a large crowd of prospective buyers to the stands and when bidding got underway the crowds showed they weren't just there to look but they were there to buy and they dug deep into their wallets to secure the bulls they had ticked in the catalogue.

All up 94 Angus bulls went through the ring and Mr Altus found new homes for 88 of them, as 46 different buyers purchased them at an average of $11,841, the best-ever recorded by the Koojan Hills stud, breaking last year's record.

In comparison to last year the average was up $813 and the stud sold an additional 16 bulls under the hammer.

In its 2021 sale, the stud offered and sold 72 bulls under the hammer for an average of $11,028.

As part of the line-up this year the stud offered five yearling bulls (late March 2021 drop) as an experiment of sorts and it certainly paid off because not only did one of the bulls sell for the day's top price but all five sold for an average of $13,400.

The five yearling bulls were offered half way through the run and when they came into the ring buyers took notice due to the exciting, new genetics on offer.

Attracting the most attention from buyers was Koojan Hills Stellar S14 in lot 56.

From the moment the smooth, classy, young bull entered the ring you could see something special was about to unfold.

This bull Koojan Hills Mt Kaputar R71 sold for the $24,000 equal second top price in the Koojan Hills catalogue to De Grey Cattle Co, Port Hedland, and is destined for its operation at Gingin.

Mr Altus took an opening bid of $10,000 on the bull and from there the price quickly rose as buyers fought it out to take home the young sire, which was only the second son of Sitz Stellar 726D to be offered in Australia.

Eventually it was first time buyer at Koojan Hills Michael Wallace, Springhills Estate, Boyup Brook, who prevailed as the buyer with a bid of $25,000 to stop all other buyers in their tracks.

Mr Wallace said he was a very impressive young bull with plenty of potential.

"I was looking for a new stud sire with an outcross bloodline and I was speaking to Bob and he told me about this bull," Mr Wallace said.

"I then got Chris (Metcalfe) to send me through a bit more information and then when I got here today I saw him in the flesh and wasn't disappointed.

"He has a good skin and moves well.

"I think he will grow into a pretty impressive sire.

"We run a small registered herd which has been in the family since my grandfather (started it) in the 1940s and I think he will fit in really well."

The 495 kilogram ET-bred youngster, which was dropped on March 19, 2021, is out of Coonamble G194.

Not only was Stellar S14 easy on the eye it had a balanced set of estimated breeding values to match including -7.2 gestation length (GL), +3.8 birthweight (BWT), +54, +99 and +127 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +100 mature cow weight (MCW), +15 milk, +68 carcase (CWT), +5.5 EMA, +0.8 rib fat, +0.9 P8 fat, +0.7 retail beef yield (RBY) and +1.4 IMF.

Along with running a small registered stud herd, the Wallace family runs about 210 Angus breeders which calve down in March/ April.

Also creating interest among the yearling bulls was a full ET-brother to Stellar S14 and the first Sitz Stellar 726D son in Australia to go under the hammer, Koojan Hills Stellar S9 in lot 55.

The 473kg bull also sold for more than $20,000 when it was knocked down at $21,500, which was the third top price in the sale, to Wes Graham, Esperance, who was bidding through AuctionsPlus.

Looking over the Koojan Hills Angus bulls after the sale were Koojan Hills Angus co-principals Tim (left) and Chris Metcalfe, equal second top price Koojan Hills buyer and Melaleuca volume buyer Mark Bettini, De Grey Cattle Co, Port Hedland, Brad Abbott, BA Nangetty Enterprises, Mingenew, who purchased two Koojan Hills bulls at $15,000 and $12,000, Nutrien Livestock, Pilbara representative Roger Leeds, Nutrien Livestock, Gingin representative Leno Vigolo and Nutrien Livestock Great Southern manager Bob Pumphrey.

The thick, smooth March 18, 2021-drop youngster showed thickness and smoothness in the ring and had the EBVs to match in the catalogue with figures of -7.3 GL, +3.5 BWT, +53, +98 and +125 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +98 MCW, +16 milk, +67 CWT, +5.5 EMA, +0.8 rib fat, +0.9 P8 fat, +0.6 RBY and +1.4 IMF.

The second top price was $24,000 which was achieved twice very early in the run.

The first bull to hit the $24,000 mark was Koojan Hills Mt Kaputar R5 in lot 3 when it sold to the Dewar family, Ardcairnie Angus stud, Guilderton.

The deep, powerful sire is an ET-bred, March 2020 born son of Texas Mt Kaputar M100 and Koojan Hills H2.

Buyer Joe Dewar said Mt Kaputar R5 was a nice, big powerful bull without being untidy.

"He also has a well-balanced set of figures which include good growth and an average birthweight," Mr Dewar said.

"We were also chasing the Mt Kaputar bloodline as we liked the look of it and wanted a new bloodline for our herd."

The 820kg bull ranks in the top 5pc of the breed for GL (-8.9) and top 10pc for CEDtrs (+7.4), as well as top 15pc for 600-day weight, scrotal size (SS), top 20pc for MCW and docility and top 25pc for 400-day weight.

Matching Mt Kaputar R5 for the equal $24,000 second top price was a full brother, Koojan Hills Mt Kaputar R71, when it sold at this price tag to Mark Bettini, De Grey Cattle Co, Port Hedland, who bid with the assistance of Nutrien Livestock, Pastoral representative Roger Leeds.

Mr Bettini said in his eyes Mt Kaputar R71 was the sale's standout bull.

"He has depth, length and softness to go with a good spread of EBVs," Mr Bettini said.

The 774kg bull, which was dropped on the last day of March last year, had an impressive set of EBVs ranking in the top 5pc for GL (-9.4), 400 and 600-day weights (+112 and +153) and milk (+26) as well as top 10pc for MCW (+130), CWT (+82).

It was also in the top 15pc for CEDtrs, CEDir, 200-day weight and RBY.

Mt Kaputar R71 will go to the operation's Koorian Farm, at Gingin, where it runs 320 Angus breeders and will be used over a select group of females to breed replacement females.

Also heading to the Gingin property will be two other Koojan Hills sires Mr Bettini purchased at $18,000 and $17,500.

He paid $18,000 for a Baldridge Beast Mode B074 son which ranked in the top 10pc for CEDir, CEDtrs, BWT, SS and IMF, and $17,500 for another ET-bred Texas Mt Kaputar M100 son which is in the top 5pc for GL and RBY.

Three other bulls also made $20,000 or more in the run and the highest of these was a Koojan Hills Up River N73 son, Koojan Hills Revenue R265, when it sold at $20,500 to return buyers of more than 10 years the Lester family, Lester Pastoral Co, Manypeaks.

Revenue R265 weighed in at 714kg and ranks in the top 5pc for P8 fat (+2.4) and top 10pc for rib fat (+2.0) and 200-day weight (+60).

The Lesters also purchased a further three bulls to finish with a team of four at an average of $15,000.

Brian Lester said they liked the Koojan Hills genetics for their softness, versatility and performance.

The Lesters run just over 400 Angus breeders which calve down in February and March and they run their calves through on grass to 550kg before selling them to Coles from July to November.

Regular buyer FV Hortin & Sons, Albany, paid $20,000, for a AI-bred Millah Murrah Marlon Brando M304 son, Koojan Hills Marlon Brando R127, which ranked in the top 10pc for EMA and rib fat.

The Hortins also paid $16,000 for lot 1 Koojan Hills Mt Kaputar R1, which was a full ET-brother to the two $24,000 bulls.

The other buyer to purchase at $20,000 was Spring Creek Grazing Co, Tenterden, when it went to this value for Koojan Hills Accelerate R63.

It was an AI-bred son of Ellingson Accelerate 5264 and it ranks in the top five to 10pc for CEDir, CEDtrs and BWT.

The Tenterden-based enterprise also paid $18,500 for a Sitz Investment 660Z son which ranks in the top 1pc for 400 and 600-day weights plus MCW, as well as top 2pc for 200-day weight and CWT.

The two volume buyers in the run both purchased five bulls each.

Denmark-based GMC Corporation purchased its five sires at the top end of the sale and had an influence on many others.

It averaged $14,500 across its team of five which topped at $18,500 for a 692kg, ET-bred Sitz Investment 660Z son, which was in the top 5pc for SS and P8 fat.

The other buyer to secure five bulls was Yandal station, which left a buying order with Mr Pumphrey.

It averaged $5200 across its team that topped out at $6000.

Some buyers purchased four bulls, these included Roydon Nominees, Denmark ($10,625 average), PD Farms, Lake Grace ($12,250 average) and Alcoa Farmlands, Waroona ($6125).

Melaleuca Murray Grey

Following the offering of Koojan Hills Angus bulls, the Metcalfe family offered 19 Murray Grey bulls from their Melaleuca stud and while competition wasn't as strong as on the Angus sires, the family still achieved a pleasing result.

By the end of the run 16 of the 19 bulls had sold to 11 different buyers to a top of $8500 and average of $6563, which was back $78 on last year.

Leading the way in the Murray Grey offering and achieving the $8500 top bid was Melaleuca Rancher R21 in lot 101 when it was knocked down to return buyers of 12 years Eric and Chris Goodchild, EJ & CF Goodchild, King River.

Mr Goodchild said they liked Rancher R21 as it had a low birthweight, a good back and shoulders and a good rump.

"He is also a nice soft bull with good muscling," Mr Goodchild said.

"We have been buying the Melaleuca bulls for a long time and they have performed well for us, but more importantly they are easy to handle and have good temperaments."

The Goodchilds will use Rancher among their 50 pure Murray Grey breeders.

The 720kg bull is by Melaleuca Mission M64 and has EBVs of +4.5 BWT, +27, +48 and +65 for 200, 400 and 600-day weight, +41 CWT, +2.9 EMA, -0.9 rib fat, -1.3 rump fat and +1.9 RBY.

The next best price in the run was $8000, which was achieved on three occasions.

The first to pay it was MR & CM Payne, Willyung, when they secured a Woodbourne Kernal K78 son, Melaleuca Roman R195, which had growth EBVs of +30, +44 and +63 for 200, 400 and 600-day weight along with positive fats of +0.8 for rib and +1.2 for rump.

Also making $8000 was a Woodbourne Hot Expectations H71 son, Melaleuca Rocky R190 when it sold to AR & MA Muir, Manjimup.

With the $8500 top-priced Melaleuca Murray Grey bull were buyers Chris (left) and Eric Goodchild, King River, Melaleuca principal Richard Metcalfe and Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Michael Altus.

Rocky R190 had growth EBVs of +27, +46 and +61 for 200, 400 and 600-day weight plus positive fats as well of +0.2 for rib and +0.2 for rump.

The last bull to make $8000 was Melaleuca Roman R170 when it sold to Shellcol Pty Ltd, Boallia.

Roman R170 is by Woodbourne Kernal K78 and it had growth EBVs of +23, +36 and +57.

After purchasing strongly in the Angus run Mark Bettini, De Grey Cattle Co, also threw his hand up on the Murray Grey sires and purchased four at an average of $6000 and to a top of $7000 to make him the volume buyer in the ring.

Mr Bettini said they had purchased Murray Greys from the Metcalfes over the past couple of years and were happy with the results they had been getting.

"These bulls will go to Warambie and Pyramid stations at Roeburne and be used as a terminal sire over Brahman cows," Mr Bettini said.

"With the results we have been getting we are looking to expand this trial as we believe it gives us some more flexibility when it comes to marketing our calves.

"It just opens up more markets for us other than live export."

Another multiple buyer in the run was Nutrien Livestock, Manypeaks and Wellstead agent Mark Bradbury, who purchased three bulls at $6000 and $5000 (twice) for Salamar Pty Ltd, Williams.



