Strong support for Kojonup clearing sale

STRONG local support turned out for the Nutrien Ag Solutions hosted clearing sale, held on behalf of the Shepherd family, Viewpoint Farming Co, at Kojonup on February 18.

Despite the heat on the day a good crowd followed the Nutrien Ag Solutions selling team for the entirety of the sale and helped clear 284 lots.

Helping to combat the warm temperatures were locals providing people with refreshments.

After the sale of the vintage items and sundries, it was onto the eagerly awaited machinery portion of the day.

Topping the sale was a Bunning manure spreader Lowlander MK490 which made $70,000 after bids started at $50,000.

The next best price of $60,000 was paid for a John Deere 6520 tractor (6250 hours) with FEL, rake hay forks, while a John Deere 7610 tractor 3PL, with 4644 hours on the clock, achieved a top bid of $58,000.

Earlier in the sale, a Scania 86 truck with 112h and 233,650 kilometres made $46,000 and the truck bin made $8000, while a 1947 Chevrolet truck sold for $4000 and a Mazda truck made $3200.

Michael Graham (left), Kojonup and Ed McQuade, Albany, looking over the big ticket items before the sale. The John Deere 7610 tractor later sold for $58,000.

Also at the top end of prices was a Commander Ag-Quip grain auger SP469, which made $24,000.

A TPW Slimline MK11 wool press and scales sold for $11,500 and a Marshall Multispread spreader (five tonne) made $11,000.

A John Deere 9500 header (3119 hours) sold for $8000.

A Yamaha Grizzley 350 quad bike (2331km) drew some interest with bidders pushing prices to sell at $7000, a Chamberlain scarifier (29 tyne) made $6200 and a John Deere 1460 mower achieved a final bid of $5000.

A Forward 846 combine harvester with knife-edge points made $5000.

Other items of interest that sold included a feed buggy at $5200, a trailer sheep feeder at $3200, a Jen-Ell 60 foot boomsprayer which made $4800 and a Kuhn GA 7301 hay rake that sold for $4200.

Making $6000 was a Chamberlain 3380B tractor (7009 hours).

Catching up at the sale were Steve Magini (left), Muradup, Fred Wrae and Bevan Brown, both from Kojonup.

There was two field bins on offer with one selling for $3000 and the other for $3600.

Also featuring items in the sale were four outside vendors including DT Stone & Co and LH & DKR Reid.

Highlights included the Reids selling an airseeder and bin for $5000 and the Stones sold a LandCruiser canopy for $4700.

Nutrien Ag Solutions auctioneer Troy Hornby said that the sale went exceptionally well.

"Everything was presented very well on the day and there was a good crowd in attendance," Mr Hornby said.

"All in all it was a very good sale."

Craig (left) and Tanya Kitsert, Woolanganup Farms, Borden with one of the tractors for sale.

Looking over some of the sundries were Giovanni Leuschiatti (left), Kojonup and Tennille Norish, Kojonup.

Checking out one of the field bins were Harold Pearce (left), Wilyung and Malcolm Pearce, Albany.

Rhys Muir (left), Murdallup and Kerryn Mickle, Kojonup.

Warren Hunt (left) and Mark Tierney, both McIntosh & Sons, Albany, looking over some of the machinery at Kojonup.

The Nutrien selling team auctioning off a John Deere header, which sold for $8000.

