Sheep geneticist new WALRC chairwoman

THE WA Livestock Research Council (WALRC) has appointed respected sheep geneticist Bronwyn Clarke as its next chairwoman with responsibility for leading the organisation through its next phase.

Dr Clarke replaces outgoing chairman, Pingelly farmer and veterinarian Tim Watts.

While a quantitative geneticist by training, Dr Clarke has a strong consulting and leadership background in a career that has spanned consulting roles with Meat & Livestock Australa (MLA) and Australian Wool Innovation, the New Zealand Merino Company, Murdoch University and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.

She is president of the Association for the Advancement of Animal Breeding and Genetics and outside of agriculture, Dr Clarke holds a range of chairing and governance roles in the education and training sector.

"I am delighted to take over the mantle from Tim and be the person leading the next stage of what is still an emerging organisation," Dr Clarke said.

"I have a long-term interest in seeing investment in livestock research being wisely spent on projects that are well developed in partnership with industry and a particular passion for advancing what is a comparatively small, yet impressive, livestock research community here in WA.

"WALRC provides a unique forum for connecting producers with researchers to ground-truth and enrichen our research endeavours and I look forward to progressing that culture even more during my tenure."

WALRC is an initiative of MLA and its primary purpose is to ensure the research and extension needs of the WA red meat sector are progressed and funded.

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.

