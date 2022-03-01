Lucilee is an ideal ambassador

LUCILEE Iles is the Wagin Woolorama Young Rural Ambassador for 2022 and she has big shoes to fill.

Her predecessor Kelly Gorter won the State final at last year's Perth Royal Show and will carry Wagin and Western Australia's hopes in the national final at the Sydney Easter Show.

Ms Iles is a 23-year-old, born and raised local girl, who has a close connection to Woolorama through her family with grandparents Dave and Londa Iles long-term organisers of the speed shears and wool handling sections.

Some of her earliest Woolorama memories as a child was being there at the shearing pavilion at dawn helping them move sheep around and enjoying the camaraderie of the shearing fraternity.

"The Wagin Woolorama has been a huge part of my life, with my nana and pop starting a shearing business in 1980 and passing it down to my mum and dad (Chris and Eve Iles)," Ms Iles said.

"I have been involved with the shearing industry for years and I am the third generation in our family in the shearing industry - you could say it's practically in my blood.

"I hope I will be there at Woolorama this year presenting lots of prizes."

When her grandparents retired, her parents stepped up to run the section.

Ms Iles is passionate about helping out in the community and Woolorama, in particular.

Her cousin, mentor and former 2008 Woolorama Ambassador State winner Londa Finlayson and her auntie Koshie Iles decided they wanted to take over and run the Woolorama fashion show for a couple years and Ms Iles was part of the modelling and enjoyed every minute.

"I will step down this year to take on the Rural Ambassador role,'' Ms Iles said.

"Woolorama isn't just an event to me, it is part of me and something I am honoured to be involved with, especially with 2022 being the 50th year. "

This year Ms Iles also has taken on the role of organising the young farmer challenge with Kelly Gorter, who now lives in Albany.

The team event is on Saturday afternoon and Ms Iles says competitors can expect plenty of wool-related challenges.

Another of her interests is netball, both as a player since she was a small girl and as an association committee member.

She has loved living in Wagin and being in a small community where she knows everyone and they give an endless amount of support.

She attended Wagin school and worked at the local dental centre and the community resource centre where she was involved in producing The Wool Press, a local community newsletter, where she realised there was still much about the township she didn't know.

She is looking forward to her experience representing Wagin saying the Young Rural Ambassador competition is a wonderful personal development opportunity for young people.

"I hope I can inspire younger generations to enter this event in the future, become involved with their local show and help grow the community and maintain the foundation of the town,'' she said.



Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.

