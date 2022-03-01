Ram is a monument to community spirit

IT is hard to miss.



The giant ram standing at the western entrance of town and looking north-eastly towards Wagin's heartland.

After nearly 40 years it is still a tourist stopper and is a symbol that says much about Wagin's community spirit and how the locals come together to put in an enormous effort to stage Wagin's Woolorama, year-in and year-out.

The big steel and fibreglass ram is a monument to the local wool and Merino industry, standing nine metres high, 13m long and weighing four tonnes.

It was fleetingly the biggest in Australia when it was set in place on May 9, 1985, but officially it is the second biggest.

A few months after it was finished, a bigger ram, built of concrete and standing 15.2m tall was opened on September 20, 1985, at Goulburn, New South Wales, complete with gift shop, wool museum and access for visitors to climb to the top and look out through its eyes.

Wagin's version, set in landscaped surrounds and wetlands with a picnic area and playground, is more tranquil but the signage that advertises its statistics fails to tell anything of the colourful history of unassuming but eccentric Fremantle sculptor Andrew Hickson, who was employed to design and construct Wagin's big ram.

But first things first.

In the early 1980s local Rotary Club and Wagin Agricultural Society member and TAFE co-ordinator David Chappell promoted the idea of a giant ram to represent Wagin and its Merino breeders.

Local stud breeders received the idea positively and 13 contributed money, the Wagin Agricultural Society pledged $5000 and the three service clubs Lions, Apex and Rotary, the Chamber of Commerce and local businesses got behind the project as well.

The ram took eight months to build at a cost of $34,000 and was based on an a true-to-scale model of the best Merino ram of the time at Jaloran stud.

The committee contacted the West Australian Institute of Technology (WAIT), now Curtin University, which had emerging computer technology capable of plotting an immense number of mathematical co-ordinates to form the ram's shape.

The revolutionary three-dimensional imaging of the live ram gave accurate computerised measurements with which to recreate a replica that was scaled up in size.

Mr Hickson, who was married to former local girl Gwen Piesse, set up his workshop near Pederick Engineering in an empty industrial shed, which had previously been used to construct large grain silos.

Firstly, he formed a life-size model made of polystyrene so the shape could be fined-tuned before constructing and welding a large metal frame, covering it in chicken wire and coating it with fibreglass.

A special removable framework was designed and fitted for transportation and erection.

On May 9, 1985, the short journey from the workshop to its permanent position attracted a big crowd that watched as it was taken on a low loader down the main street, with electrical wires being lifted as it progressed to its final destination near the Shire offices.

A large base frame was set in concrete onto which the ram was lowered and welded on by local farmer Vic McDougall, who was a former ship builder from Whyalla in South Australia.

With a $10,000 tourism grant, the area received some initial landscaping and a wetlands area was developed on vacant land to the west.

Mr Hickson had unique qualifications for the task.

In 1966, he was awarded a scholarship to study engineering at The University Western Australia but it was not the right career path for him and he left with engineering insight and an interest in metals.

To escape the possibility of being drafted into the armed forces he travelled overseas to Asia, India and Sri Lanka for several eventful years and returned to WA and studied at WAIT, graduating with a fine arts degree in 1972 and was a highly adept welder, metal caster and builder.

One of Mr Hickson's first commissions as a sculptor was for WAIT's biomedical sciences department for which he was inspired by the DNA molecule and created a work in galvanised mild steel made from various casts of his own body.

He held his first solo exhibition in Perth in 1978.

In 1981 he was commissioned by the City of Bunbury to construct an artwork positioned at the entry of the South West Recreation Centre.

Called Energetic Whirl it was made from galvanised welded rods standing 3.2m high.

After completing the ram, the WA Arts Council recommended Mr Hickson for his next commission in 1988.

It was a giant 20m long crocodile made from 5.5 kilometres of steel rod, bird mesh and concrete that was built in collaboration with Wyndham's town folk.

He continued his work creating other notable works but contracted the incurable lung disease mesothelioma in 2015 and has since died.



