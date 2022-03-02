Covid cancels 50th Wagin Woolorama

Wagin Woolorama president Paul Powell said due to COVID restrictions the 50th Wagin Woolorama would be postponed until 2023.

THE 50th Wagin Woolorama has been cancelled, due to the difficulties of managing increased COVID-19 restrictions which limited crowd capacities.

First-year president Paul Powell made the disappointing announcement early on Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, Premier Mark McGowan announced that stricter level 2 restrictions would come into force on, Thursday, March 3, which meant the event was no longer able to run.

Mr Powell said that in the 24 hours leading up to the decision the event management team explored multiple avenues to try to proceed.

But the team determined that the 50th Wagin Woolorama was not safe to run.

"I feel enormous pride in the hard work, dedication and courage of all those involved in the preparations for our 50th Wagin Woolorama Event," Mr Powell said.

"The fact that we were unable to deliver our 50th Wagin Woolorama next weekend is no reflection on the efforts of our staff, volunteers, competitors and committee.

"I would like to thank the stewards, sponsors, exhibitors, staff, volunteers and patrons for your hard work and ongoing commitment and support."

Mr Powell said he was excited by the prospect of returning the show in 2023, which will in turn become a celebration of the 50th Wagin Woolorama.

According to Mr Powell, this decision took the number of WA agricultural shows affected by the pandemic to nine.

"The benefits these shows provide to the community far outweigh the additional workload associated with COVID-19 event safety management," he said.

"We encourage the WA events industry and agricultural societies who are planning to run in 2022 to continue despite the challenging restrictions."

Trade Fair and competitor fees, committed sponsorship, purchased event and camping tickets will be refunded in line with Woolorama's cancellation policy.

The organisers asked for patience as they work through the refunds over the next seven working days.

Many from across the State will be disappointed as people of all ages look forward to this anticipated calendar event - which draws exhibitors and participants from across the regions and from Perth.

Set to be held next Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12, the event was surely highly anticipated, with visitors looking forward to seeing new technologies, shows and judging as well as catching up with friends and family.

Some of the highlights that were on offer included 50th anniversary merchandise, sheep dog trials, thrilling dog high jump and the popular rodeo on Saturday evening.

There was also going to be a digital montage of the past 50 years of Woolorama on display in the Ray Johnson Wool Pavilion.

All of this and more will be back in 2023, with great anticipation.

