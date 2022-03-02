Season conditions drive up WA lamb demand

WESTERN Australian lambs are - so to speak - saleyard heavyweight champions, outperforming year-ago levels and proving stronger than east coast counterparts.

That is at least for the time being with high demand for heavier carcases, as well as the continued low supply due to seasonal conditions, placing upwards pressure on pricing since January.

Last week, the WA heavy lamb indicator was priced at 197c - or 28 per cent - higher than year-ago levels, to sit at 889c per kilogram carcase weight (cwt).

This was a premium of 96c/kg carcase weight (cwt) or 12pc to the Eastern States.

Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) market information analyst Ripley Atkinson said lamb supply had played a role in really strong prices and improvements right across the board - from restocker lambs to heavy lambs and even mutton.

According to Mr Atkinson, WA's lamb supply was back five per cent on last year's volumes, which accounted for about 5500 less lambs yarded.

Similarly, trade lambs were operating 117c/kg higher than year-ago levels, equivalent to a rise of 16pc.

Compared to the Eastern States' trade lamb indicator, the premium was narrower than its heavy lamb counterpart - only stronger by 20c or 2.4pc.

Last week, MLA reported WA's mutton market had remained relatively firm, down by 7c/kg cwt.

But on Monday, Mr Atkinson said it was ahead again with a couple of factors coming into play.

"Those lamb yardings back by five per cent is certainly the first piece," Mr Atkinson said.

"It is both interesting and exciting in the sense that the 2021 autumn/winter rainfall period really drove restocker intentions for WA producers.

"And there was a bigger lamb cohort, which actually came out of that and has flowed on into the yards in the first six weeks of this year."

Mr Atkinson said the strong export market had underpinned the heavy lamb's performance relative to other categories, as well as WA's current hot and dry seasonal conditions.

He said the weather could be driving producers to turn lambs off earlier, so the quality would not be impacted.

"Heavy lambs, supply, quality and availability would be playing on a buyer's mind," Mr Atkinson said.

"Last week, yardings overall were down in year-to-date terms compared to 2021, but there was definitely an uptick of 7pc week-on-week."

With the Merino breed playing a key role in live sheep exports, demand for Merino lambs in the west has been important to provide support for the sector's supply rebuild.

Currently, WA Merino lambs are trading at 9pc or 68c/kg cwt premium to the Eastern States' Merino lamb indicator.

In the processing sector, MLA reported numbers for lambs as down by 10pc or 5000-head for the week ending on February 18.

"Demand for processor weight lambs in WA is strong - on the back of continued strong export demand - and is driving up the prices," Mr Atkinson said.

"That is supporting the premiums seen for heavy and trade lambs in WA compared to the Eastern States at present."

