Training day to harvest saline crop potential

AFTER four years of blood, sweat and tears, Katanning Landcare is ready to launch its first training event day.

To be held on Thursday, March 24, it is for farmers who are looking to produce saline foods from salt-affected land and water.

It follows the launch of the Saline Bush Foods Overview manual, published in late January, and will hopefully see an increase of farmers in this unique market.

With high-end restaurants as the end consumer, the range of Saline Bush Foods brings in an attractive price once up and running.

For those not familiar with saline plants, they belong to the family of Halophytic plants, all able to grow in quite saline conditions.

Some species also grow well in waterlogged conditions.

With a salty taste, according to Katanning Landcare landcare officer Ella Maesepp, these plants are perfect to grow in places where you can't grow a wheat crop.

"The project was always about having options to make economic production from land that has been lost to salt and at the same time introducing more people to native foods," Ms Maesepp said.

"Farmers have been using saltbush as sheep feed for years now, so if you can add a gourmet value you will increase the value of that land.

"The sheep won't pay for it as much as a gourmet restaurateur will."

While many people may not think much of species such as salt bush, Ms Maesepp said there was a growing market for native bush foods.

"Bush foods are a growing industry but most of it is not in the salt flats, so far it's your quandong, sandalwood and lemon myrtle - all those sorts of species," Ms Maesepp said.

Freshly harvested red karkalla for the saline bush foods market. Karkalla, also known as pig-face, along with saltbush, samphire and ice-plant have been grown through the Saline Bush Foods project. Photo: Sue Thompson.

"In Australia, salt food is not common, the Netherlands have been actively farming samphire for a long time, because it's a commonly used food in Europe."

Ms Maesepp is hopeful that as European food trends often translate into Australian food trends, there will be a continual growth in the Australia market.

"The industry has a lot of potential, the Netherlands is doing some great stuff with samphire and we could be too," she said.

"Everyone knows the saline plants from around here but most people don't think you can eat them.

"Because it's on the salt flat, it's undervalued - you just drive over it."

As consumer education grows, Ms Maesepp knows the demand will continue to rise and is hoping the combined resources of the manual and training days will help farmers break into the industry.

While farmers may be motivated to jump in quickly and produce saline food crops, she urges them to read the manual first and see if it's a good fit for their enterprise.

"What we are asking people to do is to read the manual first because one of the things we have found is that lots of people go 'oh I've got some of that growing down my flats, I'll do it,' but it's a little more complicated than that," she said.

"After reading the manual you think 'yeah this could be something for me,' then come along for the training day.

"It's not a general field day, this is actually a training day for people who are actually aiming towards doing it on their own."

By doing it in stages Ms Maesepp hopes they will provide enough support to farmers who are interested.

At the training day, participants can expect to see the three growing systems that have been part of the project over the last four years.

Wild harvest, which will be picking from the salt flats, plantation site, viewing an established salt bush and samphire plantation and a shade house system, which pumps up the saline groundwater.

Each participant will spend a few hours at each site, see how each one works and how the land was chosen.

"The day is very much aimed at growers, not so much agronomists and the like, it's aimed at people who are seriously considering growing these plants," she said.

"Farmers who do decide to take this up will hopefully improve the land by actually using it and improve the land value for the farmer."

The training day costs $60 per person, $40 for a second person from the same enterprise.

Register by calling Katanning Landcare on 9821 4327.

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.

