Water carting starts for animal welfare needs

WATER deficiency has been declared for Salmon Gums and Grass Patch in the Shire of Esperance.

On Tuesday Water Minister Dave Kelly declared the deficiency and said the State government would start carting water for eligible farmers from this week for animal welfare needs.

The official declaration follows applications from the Shire of Esperance on behalf of 10 farmers in Salmon Gums and five farmers in Grass Patch.

A declaration is made as a last resort after continued dry conditions have depleted onfarm and local community water supplies.

"Despite a wetter than average winter, the dryland agricultural region is experiencing the type of hot and dry conditions we are seeing more often as a result of climate change," Mr Kelly said.

"The impact of climate change on reducing rainfall in this region is clear.

"Water being carted to Water Deficiency Declaration areas is strictly for emergency livestock use and for firefighting in the local area if required.

"This water should not be accessed for any other purposes.

"In light of continuing water shortages and the need to conserve this precious resource, farmers who are carting livestock water are encouraged to cart to closed storages or tanks rather than into dams where water losses are high through evaporation."

Since 2018/19, the State government has provided $3.7 million to cart emergency water to water deficient agricultural communities and invested $4m to improve community water supplies, including upgrading dams, catchments and bores.

Water will be delivered to previously established tanks at the Salmon Gums quarry dam and two portable tanks in Grass Patch, reducing the distance farmers need to travel to source emergency livestock water.

"This latest Water Deficiency Declaration highlights the importance of building more climate resilient farming businesses to ensure a viable future for WA's primary industries," said Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan.

"Our government is working to achieve, through our $15m WA Agriculture Climate Resilience Fund, the WA Carbon Farming and Land Restoration Program and WaterSmart Farms project, as well as involvement in the Future Drought Fund initiatives and National Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hubs."

Water carting arrangements are being managed by Department of Water and Environmental Regulation (DWER) with support from Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and Water Corporation.

DWER is liaising with local government authorities and farmers in other dryland areas to monitor their on-farm water storage and requirements.

DWER is encouraging farmers to return their farm water surveys and local government authorities to consider Community Water Supply Program grant applications in areas of need.

For Season 2022 farming advice, financial information and the Support Services Directory go to agric.wa.gov.au

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.

