Summer one for the record books

SUMMER is officially over and this one has taken out the title of eighth hottest summer on record.

At 1.63 per cent hotter than the 1961-90 average, the mean maximum temperature for summer sat at 36.8C.

The average minimum temperature for summer was also 0.6C above the 1961 to 1990 average, and was warmer than the previous summer.

This summer we saw some of the highest temperatures on record, with the highest daily maximum temperature recorded on January 13 at Onslow Airport, reaching a sizzling 50.7C.

This spicy heat matched the Australian record which was set 62 years ago at Oodnadatta in South Australian on January 2, 1960.

Coming very close behind was Roebourne Aero and Mardie at 50.5C on the same day January 13 this year.

The last time a Western Australian town hit similar highs was at Mardie, back in 1998 on February 19 reaching close to this year's temperature at 50.5C.

In more recent years Eucla got up to 49.8C on December 19, 2019.

It was a slow start to the summer days, with Salmon Gums Research Station hitting a chilli 2.5C on December 13, and 3C in Jarrahwood on December 1, last year.

With the coldest on record summer temperature currently at 0.0C on December 7 in 1953 in Bridgetown, followed by 0.2C on December 9 in 2009.

When it came to rainfall over summer, we broke a new record, with the highest daily rainfall hitting a massive 652.2 millimetres on February 1 at Country Downs.

Broome Airport received a substantial amount of 326mm, but that was nothing compared to previous years.

With the highest rainfall received in one day at 567.9mm in 1917 on January 6 at Roebuck Plains, followed by 507.7mm in 1971 on December 10 out at Bidyadanga.

When it came to the capital city, Perth had 13 days in total that hit at least 40C, which is almost double the previous record of seven days.

The heat was constant, as many city folk will recall, with the equal longest run of six days where temperatures hit at least 40C from January 18-23C.

Looking ahead, the Bureau of Meteorology is expecting autumn rainfall to be above average for some areas of WA, but most of the State will receive average rainfall levels.

