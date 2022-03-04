Wool certification a winner for Dongara growers

FORMAL certification for Responsible Wool Standard (RWS) in January paid off in a big way for Dongara Multi Purpose Merino woolgrowers, Peter and Donna Summers, last week.

The Summers' 153-bale Green Grove-branded wool clip, well classed by Donna Roberts of Henderson Shearing, was sold through Elders - their regular broker for more than 40 years - as Elders WA's first RWS-certified clip at Western Wool Centre (WWC) live auctions.

Their very stylish, full-length wool with a well-defined crimp was highly sought after and appeared to attract premiums of up to $5.80 above what other similar 18.5-20 micron wools appraised as MF5E or MF5S sold for on the same day.

United Wool Australia Non Mulesed's buyer at the WWC, Ian Mayer, outbid strong competition for the Summers' two-bale top line, paying 1650 cents per kilogram greasy (2500c/kg clean).

The lot had wool test specifications of 18.5 microns, 81 millimetres staple length, 39N/kt staple strength, low 0.6 per cent vegetable matter (VM) contamination, 66pc yield, with a 99.1pc comfort factor.

Based on the previous week's prices for 18.5 micron fleece and without forecasting the premium RWS certification might bring, Elders had appraised the lot at 1250c/kg greasy (1894c/kg clean) prior to the sale.

After the sale Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) listed in its Premium and Discount Report a typical clean price for 80mm long, 35N/kt strong, MF5E fleece at the sale as 1920c/kg clean, indicating a 580c/kg premium for the Summers' top line.

Similarly, their main 15-bale line of 100mm, 37N/kt, 0.9pc VM, 19.5 micron fleece yielding 68.5pc, also with a comfort factor of 99.1pc, sold for 1300c/kg greasy (1969c/kg clean) - 429c clean above the AWEX Premium and Discount Report's typical price for similar wool.

With United Wool Australia Non Mulesed - a specialist subsidiary of Victorian-based United Wool Company - Tianyu Wool and Swan Wool Processors the main buyers of the Summers' clip and competing with other buyers for it, the average price across all lines, including bellies and pieces, was 1105c/kg greasy, with a total clearance.

"Absolutely there was a premium buyers were prepared to pay for the RWS wool," said Elders Wool sales manager north Tim Burgess, who is one of five local Elders brokers authorised to audit for the G Schneider Australia Pty Ltd Authentico-RWS Group under Textile Exchange's global RWS program.

The other Elders' WA RWS specialists are Breanna Hayes, Sarah Buscumb, Alex Prowse and Stuart Matthews.

As previously reported in Farm Weekly, RWS was established as a global marketing tool recognising best practises of farmers and providing end-product customers a surety the wool came from farms with a progressive ethical approach to animal welfare and management and also to land- care.

To provide an RWS auditing and accreditation assessment service option to WA woolgrowers, Elders Wool has formed an association with the Schneider Group, a family company founded in Sydney in 1922 which produces certified wool top for clients around the globe, but predominantly in Europe.

The Schneider Group now lists the Summers' Green Grove as one of 84 certified RWS farm brands it has in Australia under its Authentico transparent supply chain integrity scheme.

Part of RWS certification is an annual farm inspection and operational audit.

With the assistance of Tom Page from Elders Geraldton, Ms Hayes carried out the initial audit last year on the Summer's four sheep properties - at Dongara and at Eneabba - for RWS certification.

She was impressed with their operation.

"It was a pleasure to work with the Summers to help them achieve their RWS accreditation," Ms Hayes said.

"I was impressed with the animal welfare practices, sustainability and biodiversity of their properties."

The Summers, who farm with Mr Summers' father Norman, 96, and employ one of their sons, Brady, are justifiably proud of their enterprise's unscanned lamb marking rate of up to 135pc.

They shore 11,500 sheep in September, with the wool sold last week coming from just 10 months' growth and being recognised as RWS certified.

"We were a month late shearing last time and a month early this time, which was probably just as well otherwise the wool would have been too long," Mr Summers said.

"We're very happy with the prices, I estimate we got about a 20 per cent premium, based on the appraisal," he said.

Mr Summers said the Green Grove wool operation had been declared non-mulesed for almost 15 years, which had made obtaining RWS certification relatively straightforward and a logical progression.

"We started culling every flystruck breeding animal about 45 years ago - we've sold a lot of good sheep over the years because at the first sign of a body fault, dag or a blowfly hanging around them, they get a cull tag and later they're sent to the saleyards," Mr Summers said.

"The non-culls when about four to five years old then go to our regular local and Eastern States' farmer buyers," he said.

"We don't specifically breed for bare breach, but anything that attracts a maggot or has a fault goes.

"Our sheep would fit in anywhere in Australia, they're very low care, low maintenance and they just thrive."

The Summers breed their own rams and generally sell private selection rams around WA and ewes interstate because there is more market interest and better prices for non-mulesed sheep over there than locally.

Wether lambs are sold straight off their mothers to farms around WA and in the Eastern States.

Due to the higher lambing rates, most ewes have to be sold by the time they're four years old to make room for younger generations.

Mr Summers said he sought RWS certification because he believed it would open up more markets for his wool.

"I'd like to sell my wool into Europe and I think this (RWS certified) will significantly increase the chances of that happening."

Apart from first-class care of their sheep, the Summers have also embarked on an extensive paddock renovation program to break up non-wetting surface soils, while retaining and fencing natural bush wildlife corridors to keep stock out.

They have implemented a successful deep ploughing regime across their properties using a Plozza plough to turn over the non-wetting sandy surface and bring more moisture-retaining clay sand to the top.

They sow up to 600 hectares of Brusher oats a year into the ploughed paddocks which significantly increases available biomass and provides standing feed for their ewe lambs.

The Summers have also implemented a tree planting program using red river gums as shade trees near water points so stock do not have far to walk between shade and water to minimise wind erosion in paddocks.

Despite their name indicating they would do best beside a river, Mr Summers said the gums did well, but he used a post hole digger first to break through any hard pans to ensure roots of young trees can quickly get to depth.

"I'm keen to see as many woolgrowers as possible get RWS accreditation in Western Australia as that will help fill shipping containers and reduce costs to buyers and I'd recommend contacting Elders to get started," he said.

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.

