Farmer opportunities on advisory council

THE CBH Group's Growers' Advisory Council (GAC) has appointed a new chairman and a deputy chairwoman and is calling for nominations for five new councillors to join in July.

Made up of 16 grower councillors, the GAC provides a formal means for issues raised by growers to be fed back to CBH and its board and management team.

Craig Doney from Harrismith is now at the helm, with Stephanie Clarke, Bolgart, being the deputy.

Mr Doney is the previous deputy chairman, replacing Romina Nicoletti, Bonnie Rock.

Due to the expiry of the terms of sitting councillors, there are five vacant positions on the GAC available to Western Australian graingrowers.

Two positions are available in District 3, one position is available in District 4 and one position is available in District 5.

The remaining position is available to a grower from any district, as the minimum of three councillors from each district has been met.

"I'd like to thank Romina for her leadership during her time as chair of the GAC, and contribution and commitment during her term as a councillor," said CBH Group board chairman Simon Stead.

He encouraged interested growers to nominate to join the GAC and contribute to the ongoing development of CBH and the grains industry.

"GAC members have the opportunity to share their knowledge and provide CBH with input on key issues relating to their farm businesses, the co-operative and the future of the grains industry," Mr Stead said.

"The GAC also acts as the voice of our growers, providing them with a formal mechanism to give feedback to CBH at both the management and board level.

"Joining the GAC also provides opportunities for progressing their professional development with training, education, and networking opportunities.

"A number of our previous GAC members have subsequently become CBH directors or taken leadership positions with other organisations."

A GAC councillor's term is a single period of four years.

The council meets four times a year in Perth to inform CBH of issues raised by growers, consider issues of a strategic nature to the Western Australian grain industry and provide feedback on CBH initiatives that will impact growers.

On top of this, the GAC helps increase grower engagement and understanding of issues affecting the co-operative and the broader grains industry.

Growers interested in joining the GAC will need to address the selection criteria provided on CBH's website and provide five referees.

Applications close Friday, April 1.

Successful candidates are selected through an interview process, undertaken by a panel comprising of directors and representatives from the GAC and CBH group management.

Growers interested in nominating are encouraged to contact CBH's government and industry relations manager Rob Dickie on 9416 6313.

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.

