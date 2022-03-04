290 registered bidders for big Wheatbelt sale

IT was a big day out at Korbel last month when Elders hosted a clearing sale for JR & SM Goodier.

The sale attracted 290 registered bidders from not only the local area, but as far east as New South Wales, north to Mingenew and south to Albany.

A total of 197 lots went under the hammer of Elders auctioneers Steele Hathway and Roger Fris, with all finding new homes.

The top price on the day was $240,000 for a Hardi Saritor 3 (5500L, 1100 hours) with 42.5 metre Ali boom.

The next best price was $140,000 for two Howard Porter tipper trailers with load cells and dolly when it sold to a buyer based out of Williams.

Also surpassing the $100,000 mark was a Merlo Turbo farmer 42.7 telehandler with 650 hours on the clock and various attachments, when it was knocked down at $107,500 to a South West operation.

Other bigger items to sell in the sale included a New Holland 6030 (2500 hours) with a Challenge front end loader which made $74,000 and headed to Kojonup, while a Volvo FM12 2020 model truck with 104,500 kilometres on the clock sold at $70,000 to a Southern Brook buyer.

Also in the line-up was a 55 tyne Howard Bagshaw hydraulic tyne scaribar and a Agri Fab 25 tonne chaser bin - both made $56,000, while a Case MX 230 FWA Agleading steering tractor with 5200 hours on the clock sold at $56,500 to a Sandsprings buyer.

A DE Engineers three barrel seed cleaner with screens and an extended auger sold at $44,000 to a buyer from Southern Cross.

Two items made $40,000 and they were a 12,000 litre Simplicity tow behind air cart with Topcon x 20 and a 40" E2EE Disc bar with Philips harrows.

A Bredal 10t spreader also attracted competition selling at $37,000 to an Esperance buyer.

A Howard Porter trailer with super singles with three compartment Cole HD800 seed and super bin sold at $36,000.

Augers in the sale saw a Cole engineering 43" auger make $7800 and a hydraulic elevator auger sold at $3600, while in the field bins a 45t Moylan field bin sold at $17,500 and DE Engineers 34t 11" field bin made $6000.

There were number of pieces of livestock equipment that attracted strong support and that included a Tepari Racewell HD3 sheep race with scales and bluetooth drench gun which sold at $26,000 to a Bolgart buyer while a South Yilgarn operation bid to $19,000 to secure a 480V green TPW wool press.

Other livestock equipment to sell at high values included a set of Harrington 44 panel transportable sheep yards which made $18,250 and a Narembeen Engineering sheep feed trailer with auger that made $12,500.

There were a number of lick feeders sold in the sale and these made between $1100 and $2700 which was paid for 3800 Advantage feeders.

