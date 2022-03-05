Total clearance for Black Market Angus sale

BLACK Market Angus stud's maiden standalone annual sale at the Boyanup saleyards last week proved a great success.

Stud principals Paul and Lydia Torrisi and the Black Market team catalogued an excellent sale team of 34 well-bred and grown, genomically tested rising two-year-old bulls that were jam packed with leading Australian, homebred and international genetic influence in their pedigrees.

This was reflected in the sale opening address of Nutrien Livestock guest auctioneer Neil Brindley who said "the Black Market bulls provide the virtues suited to today's beef industry with figures to complement this and the sale is a good opportunity to invest in your herd's future".

These sediments appeared to resonate with the 47-strong buying register who bid spiritedly throughout the sale to secure bulls of choice and seal a pleasing result for the Torrisi family.

There was extremely strong buying support from local areas and the wider South West region with interest stretching as far as Esperance and the northern Wheatbelt.

At the completion of selling, the Nutrien Livestock team had achieved a total clearance of the sale team at a healthy average of $10,838 with values topping at $16,500.

This was a $1650 swing north on Black Market's average at last year's joint sale with the Arkle Angus stud where Black Market offered and sold 32 bulls for an $9188 average.

Testament to the depth of quality in the sale team and buyers' lively intent to dig deep on their picks was the sale's $16,500 top price not being reached until late in the catalogue with the fixture's third last bull to enter the sale ring.

Black Market stud principal Paul Torrisi (left) and Nutrien Livestock guest auctioneer Neil Brindley (right) caught up with buyers Bevan Dix and Mark Davidson, Blue Dog Downs, Donnybrook, following the sale. Blue Dog Downs purchased two bulls at the sale paying to the sale's $15,500 equal third top price for Black Market Midland R44 (by Black Market Midland M204).

Following a lengthy bidding melee, Black Market McGraw R136 claimed top-priced honours when knocked down to volume buyers Prenton Park Pastoral, Capel.

The 706kg McGraw was a younger mid-July 2020 born bull by a Coonamble Jaeger J78 son Coonamble M278 and the first calf of a Coonamble Junior J266 daughter Black Market Connie P049.

The bull had a strong spread of growth and carcase data ranking in the breed's top 10 per cent for scrotal (42cm) and top 20pc for all weight intervals including mature cow weight (MCW) and carcase weight (CWT).

Prenton Park Pastoral had already claimed three bulls prior to their top bid paying from $5500 to $15,000 for another Jaeger P025 son which had been used over yearlings at Black Market.

Buyer Craig Hutton runs a self-replacing Angus herd and has been supporting the Black Market stud for more than 10 years.

He said they AI their heifers in consultation with the Black Market stud in mid-June while the bulls go in with the mature cows as a rule from July 1.

Calves are weaned at eight to 10 months of age and marketed through Nutrien Livestock at the special weaner sales at Boyanup.

Mr Hutton said bulls have to first be visually sound then cross-checked against its figures with two of the new bulls selected as backups for the AI program over heifers and the other two as herd bulls.

"We work closely with Paul, Lydia and Jaring Rijpma with our AI program and know the Black Market bulls from when they hit the ground and follow their development as they grow," Mr Hutton said.

Last year's top-priced buyer S Camarri & Co, Nannup, through Nutrien Livestock, Capel agent Chris Waddingham, returned to pay the sale's $16,000 second top-price for Black Market P-Gen R078.

Catalogued in lot four, the bull was sired by a Pathfinder Genesis G357 son Black Market Genesis P067 and out of a Coonamble Elevator E11 daughter Black Market Princess L036.

The $16,000 second top-priced bull Black Market P-Gen R078 (by Black Market Genesis P067) purchased by Nutrien Livestock, Capel agent Chris Waddingham for return buyers S Camarri & Co, Nannup.

The 750kg late May 2020-born bull was the highest ranking weight-for-age bull and ranked in the top 10pc for milk and MCW and top 20pc for CWT, 400 and 600-day weights and rump fat.

Mr Waddingham said the Camarris were continually looking to improve their herd and follow the same breeding principals as Black Market.

"Growth is important and one of the key traits to improve the overall genetics of the herd," Mr Waddingham said.

"It's a nice balanced bull with length and depth through the whole body with no extremities.

"It is clean through the head, neck and shoulders which are desirable traits for retaining females from a calving point of view."

The bull will be used in the Camarri's nucleus breeding program to help improve the next crop of replacement females while producing herd bulls for their commercial breeding herd.

The next highest price of $15,500 was paid on two occasions.

Blue Dog Downs, Donnybrook, first paid $11,500 for a 790kg Black Market Midland M204 son in lot nine before bidding $15,500 for another Midland son in the following lot.

The 810kg late April 2020-born bull out of an Ardrossan Equator A241 daughter recorded strong growth performance ranking in the top 10pc for MCW, CWT and NFI-I and top 20pc for all weight intervals and rump fat.

Blue Dog Downs run a self-replacing Angus breeding herd and buyers Mark Davidson and Bevan Dix said they looked for sound bodied bulls with good growth and carcase traits.

"Black Market always put up a good run of bulls that get better every year," they said.

The bulls will join the cows in June with their February-drop calves weaned in early December and sold through the special weaner sales at Boyanup.

Nutrien Livestock, Margaret River/Busselton agent Jock Embry on behalf of BR & TL Styles, Manjimup, later paid $15,500 for a younger 710kg early August 2020 born bull in lot 23.

The ET-bred bull by USA sire SAV Resource 1441 and a VAR Discovery 2240 daughter ranked top for weight for age in the Black Market draft with top 10pc data for scrotal and top 20pc for 400-day weight, MCW, EMA and rump fat.

There were too numerous buyers that spent up on their selections to mention in this report but some of the other more prominent buyers included Nutrien Livestock, Manjimup representative Brett Chatley who sourced three bulls at the top of the market.

He first paid $14,000 for a 754kg Black Market Genesis P67 son in lot 14, followed by $13,000 for a 688kg early July 2020 born son of Black Market Investment P30 and finished off with a $14,000 bid for 714kg AI bred bull SAV Resource.

Dean Taaffe, buying for SE Creagh, Donnybrook, also finished the sale with three bulls bidding $11,500 twice before paying their $12,000 top price late in the sale for a 698kg mid July 2020 born on of Coonamble M278 and a Midland M204 daughter that ranked in the top 10pc for RBY and NFI-F and top 20pc for MCW and EMA.

Other multiple bull buyers with two each were Thomas K Henning, Yabberup, Bickley Grazing, Donnybrook and RD & SR Crabb, Capel.

Consistent top-end buyer at Black Market, Rohan Toovey, LT Toovey & Sons, Cranbrook, returned to pay $14,500 for a high-ranking sire in lot six.

The 842kg bull was an early April 2020-born AI bred son of SAV Resource and a Cherylton Jules G69 daughter and is in the top 1pc for scrotal, top 5pc RBY and top 20pc for 200 and 600-day weights, MCW and EMA.

