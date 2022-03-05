Big Bencubbin clearing sale items in hot demand

THE temperature may have soared to the predicted 38 degrees but with 260 buyers registered and 306 lots up for grabs, it was the competition that ran hottest at Murray and Donna Cooper's clearing sale at Bencubbin late last month.

Conducting agents Nutrien Ag Solutions knew they were in for a big day with the quality of machinery on offer even before the whopping crowd started to filter in to get a closer look at the lots for sale.

There was positive chatter between attendees about the season and good prices, coupled with the lack of new equipment available, due to COVID delays and restraints, and you have the recipe for a successful clearing sale.

Following the trend of high prices for machinery at clearing sales so far this year, there was plenty of competition for equipment on offer from those buyers on the ground and many phone bidders across the sale.

Topping the sale at $455,000 was an impeccably maintained 2020 New Holland T9.560 four wheel drive tractor with 450 hours on the clock, duals and intel iView IV monitor RTK 2cm GPS.

With the competition peaking between a phone bidder and another on the ground, it was eventually GD & G Palmer, Ongerup, who won over their phone link.

Mukinbudin Agencies principal Ashley Walker said the result was absolutely fantastic for vendors Murray and Donna Cooper.

"The Coopers were obviously extremely happy," Mr Walker said.

"All the pricing was red hot.

Andrew Collins (left), Mukinbudin and father Ron Collins, Bencubbin, with the 2020 New Holland T9.560 4WD tractor that sold for $455,000 to GD & G Palmer, Ongerup, via phone. Mr Collins other son had been the driver of the tractor for Mr Cooper.

Mr Walker said although the big ticket items sold to expected high prices, livestock equipment was also a strong performer on the day.

"With the livestock items and livestock handling equipment, prices have gone through the roof," he said.

"This shows you how much confidence is in the livestock industry right now."

He said it was not the normal time of year to sell a harvester but the supply and demand for second-hand machinery is so high due to new machinery delays and subsequent shortages.

"All the farm inputs are the same, everyone really needs to be on the ball this year," Mr Walker said.

To add to the sheer number of people at the sale, there were at least 20 phone bidders across the tractors alone, creating solid competition from start to finish and leaving nothing behind.

The clearing sale started with a bang as the first lot of the day, a vintage Peter Wright, England, 2-1-22 anvil went for $2400, finding a new home with BS & SK Clarke, Bolgart and setting the tone for what was to come.

Proving the livestock equipment was certainly in demand, lot 159, TPW MK II wool press with scales was snapped up for $13,500, by TM O'Neill & Co, Mukinbudin.

Nutrien Ag Solutions auctioneer, Terry Norrish hard at work infront of the 1999 Mitsubishi FV5000 truck which sold to the Lords, Goomalling, for $146,000.

The competition was also hot on the set of McDougall 42 panel transportable sheep yards, with Dremdarkin Farms, Yorkrakine, closing the bids at $25,000.

Two lots of 1000 litres of glyphosate 450 were quickly secured by AG & NL Woodfield, Kununoppin, and GJ Mattingly & Son, Brookton, for $10,000 and $11,000 respectively.

While the New Holland T9.560 tractor was the biggest ticket item on the day, coming in second was the Case IH 6130 harvester, with 2200 engine hours and 1700 rotor hours, accompanied by a Case IH Guidance Pro700 AFS-RTK complete with 40 foot draper front.

The Header realised $210,000 and was bought by PW & JE Craft, Trayning.

One of the volume buyers at the sale were brothers Steve and Ashley Lord, Lord Farms, Goomalling, who purchased a total of 12 lots throughout the sale.

The Lords purchased the Cooper's farm and Steve Lord said they had been looking to purchase more land for a while.

"We were looking for something to diversify our business," Mr Lord said.

More than 250 buyers registered to have the chance to bid on the 306 separate lots up for grabs at the Nutrien Ag Solutions conducted clearing sale on behalf of Murray and Donna Cooper, Bencubbin.

"We will mainly be cropping the farm and probably introduce sheep down the track.

"Today we were looking to purchase extra gear, we have had new gear ordered for over 12 months, but it is not arriving anytime soon."

He said there was a difference between what they wanted and what they needed and the items they purchased today were items they required.

Among the lots purchased by the Lords was a 1999 Mitsubishi FV500 tandem axle tipping truck, with 87,000 kilometres on the clock and complete with grain bin, cross auger and tandem axle pig trailer with grain bin and cross auger for $146,000.

They also came across strong competition to win the bids at $41,000 for the Ford 830 front end loader and the Commander 469 self-propelled auger for $27,500.

Rounding out their larger purchases was a 2013 Ford Ranger PX, single cab, 3.2 litre manual six speed ute, with 202,000km, reaching $24,500.

The 2011 Ford Ranger PX dual cab, 3.2L, ute, with 184,000km, went to Waralya Downs, Wattening for $22,000.

Bruce Enright (left), North Baandee, Trevor Fowler, Trayning, Eric Enright, North Baandee and Max Fowler, Trayning, caught up in front of the 2012 Case IH 6130 Harvester. The harvester sold with a Case IH Guidance Pro700 AFS-RTK complete with 40ft draper front, for $210,000 to PW & JE Craft, Trayning.

Another big item that attracted a flurry of bids was lot 268, a 1998 Mack Value-Liner, with 190,000km, 370 horsepower and tandem axle, complete with grain bin and tandem axle dog trailer and grain bin, which was knocked down to RJ & BR Friend, Unicup, for $115,000.

AL & ME Shadbolt, Mukinbudin, were successful in securing the Case PTX 600 Airseeder bar with nine inch single shoot, press wheels, for $50,000.

Ever the favourites with vintage collectors the two Chamberlain tractors on offer both sold well.

The Chamberlain 306 front-end loader sold for $11,000 to PS & WL Miller, Hyden, while the Chamberlain 4480, found a new home with DA Gillett, Bencubbin, for $12,000.

Concluding the sale was a shed of antiques and vintage sundries ranging from WWII ammunition boxes and singer sewing machines to saddles and golf clubs.

However, it was the antique Rexonola Gramaphone that attracted two very eager bidders to make $4000 and went to Peter Bilecki, Nannup, over the phone.

Vendor Murray Cooper said he and wife Donna were very happy.

"The timing couldn't have been better really," Mr Cooper said.

"We were very happy with the results of the sale today.

"We probably thought some of the things were a bit overpriced, but that is a sign of the times."

Derek Clauson (left), Yelbeni, looked over this 1998 Mack Value Liner, with Mark Burton, Perth. The Mack sold for $115,000 to RJ & BJ Friend, Unicup.

Taking the time to have a yarn were Pat Alvaro (left), Nukarni and Damen and Reg Maddock, Bonnie Rock.

Travelling down the road from Trayning were Peter (left) and Jen Craft and Ben Marshall, to see what was on offer at the Cooper clearing sale last week.

