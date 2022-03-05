Strong demand for Wheatbelt ewes

STRONG demand for ewes saw prices hit a high of $306 twice in the recent Elders WA Ewe and Ewe Lamb Sale hosted on AuctionsPlus.

The Elders WA team sold 4757 ewes and ewe lambs for an average of $238 a head during the auction.

There was one line passed in during the sale but that sold afterwards to give a total clearance for the Elders team.

A feature was the flock dispersal for the Di Russo family, A & A Di Russo & Sons, Hyden, who are leaving the farming industry after 65 years.

The Di Russo family sold 1504 scanned in lamb (SIL) Merino ewes and 778 Merino ewe lambs and it was in these lines the top price was found.

Making the $306 equal top price was a line of 603 purple tag (1.5-year-old) SIL ewes and a line of 453 green tag (2.5yo) SIL ewes.

The family also sold a line of 448 orange tag (3.5yo) SIL ewes for $268.

The three lines of ewes had all been running with Merino rams from November 22, 2021 to January 5.

All three lines of SIL ewes sold to the Merredin area.

The Di Russo's 778 ewe lambs were sold over two lines both comprising of 389 head and both lines sold at $248 to Victoria.

The ewes and lambs sold by the Di Russo family were shorn in mid-December and had been based on Kolindale bloodlines for 45 years.

Another multiple lot vendor was J Humphris & Co, Arthur River, which offered three lines of November shorn ewes based on AMS and Performance Bred bloodlines that had been running with White Suffolk rams at two per cent from January 1 for between 47 and 49 days.

The highest price paid for these was $210 for a line of 640 1.5 to 3.5yo ewes which sold to New South Wales.

The line consisted of mainly purple and green tag (50pc purple and 40pc green).

The other two lines, which both contained 600 head of 4.5 and 5.5yo ewes (35pc white tag and 45pc black tag), sold at $200 and also headed to New South Wales.

A line of 635 October shorn, 18 to 19-month-old ewes based on Ejanding bloodlines from J & AJ Brennan, Wongan Hills, made $190.

Elders WA commercial sheep manager Mike Curnick said there was good demand for all sheep and all lines either sold during the sale or quickly after it.

"The Di Russo sheep were a feature and there was very strong demand for these with buyers chasing the well-bred ewes and these sold to values which were higher than expectations," Mr Curnick said.

"All the lines of ewes in the sale sold to expected values."

