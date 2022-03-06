New tool testing to provide better weather data

Looking at the probability of exceedance an example forecast for rainfall from September 15, 2021, showing the forecast (black) and usual conditions (grey) for November 2021. The black line indicates that ACCESS-S was predicting greater chances of higher rainfall than normal at all volumes.

NEW tools designed to bridge the gap between weather forecasts out to seven days and climate forecasts which go out to three months have been developed in order to give growers a better insight to hotter, cooler, wetter or drier conditions in the coming weeks, fortnights and months.

The predictions of extreme weather events are specifically looking at the chances of receiving decile one and two events, or decile nine and 10 events.

It is hoped these forecasts - which are available for rainfall, maximum and minimum temperature - will allow growers to plan farm operations in the murky zone past the weather forecast, for planting, harvesting, topdressing and haymaking logistics.

Speaking at the recent virtual Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Grains Research Updates, Agriculture Victoria seasonal risk agronomist Dale Grey said there were five new products set to go live over 2021-22 which were seamlessly embedded into the existing Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) climate outlooks graphical forecasts.

"For the first time ever, growers will be able to get a decile range forecast for rainfall to provide more detail than the current chance of above median forecast," Mr Grey said.

"The forecasts are constructed every day using the most recent three days of forecasts to provide a total of 99 separate model runs which allows the variability of the model to be plotted in a probabilistic fashion.

"As with all probabilistic forecasts, they never tell you exactly what will happen but show the range of odds of various amounts of rainfall or temperature occurring."

When all the model runs are stacked up in a particular direction, growers can be confident the overarching climate and weather setup is causing that to happen.

However, just like 100:1 chances can win horse races, so too can unlikely events occur in weather and climate.

Many times, forecasts show a great spread (or neutral) forecast which some people falsely interpret as average being the most likely.

That is not correct, as such forecasts more correctly show that anything is possible and are not worth agonising over.

Recently, the BoM ACCESS-S1 model was updated to the S2 version, which has a number of improvements and 'Australianisation' of some parameters, including in-house Bureau inputs of the ocean and the soil moisture for the start of the forecast.

Product one

The first product is maps showing the chance of having extreme rainfall, maximum temperatures or minimum temperatures for the weeks, months and seasons ahead.

"These maps are a natural extension of BoM's currently available 'probability of above median' maps and show the chance of having very wet, dry, hot or cold conditions," Mr Grey said.

"For these maps, extreme has been defined as being amongst the driest, wettest, hottest or coldest 20 per cent of periods (weeks/months/seasons) from the climatological (historical) period - deciles one and two (bottom 20pc) or deciles nine and 10 (top 20pc)."

This product went live in November last year.

Product two

The second product is the 'decile bars' - location-specific bars which indicate the shift in the probabilities compared to usual across the deciles.

They are available for rainfall, and maximum and minimum temperatures for the weeks, months and seasons ahead.

According to Mr Grey, these were one of the most popular products that arose from consultation with producers and advisers as for the first time in Australia, more detailed information is available on the forecast, rather than just 'chance of above median'.

This product also went live in November 2021.

Product three

The third product is the 'climagram' which are location-specific time series graphs showing the forecast of rainfall totals, and maximum and minimum temperatures respectively for the coming weeks and months, with past observations also shown on the graph.

"Insight from producers and advisers really drove the creation of this product due to the strong desire to visualise the forecast as a time-series for a given location, rather than having to look at multiple maps," Mr Grey said.

"The forecasts of rainfall totals and temperatures, rather than departures from normal, facilitates flexibility for temperature/rainfall threshold-specific decisions.

"The week one forecasts of all products importantly includes the actual weather forecast, which is much more accurate at predicting short-term rainfall and temperature than using the first week of the climate model forecast."

This product is in its final stages of testing before going live.

Product four

Probability of exceedance (POE) graphs for rainfall are the fourth product and probably the most complex of the new tools to understand.

However, once understood through the consultation process with producers and advisers, the overwhelming feedback was that this tool is valuable and will allow users to delve deeper into the forecast information.

It forms part of a hierarchy of complexity of forecast tools.

Insight from the producers in the reference groups indicated that for some users this information is too detailed, but for others, it could provide very useful input into their decision-making.

In an example, Mr Grey said the POE curves give the probability (y-axis) that different thresholds of rainfall (x-axis) will be exceeded at the location in question.

"The curves slope from the top left down to the bottom right, because as the rainfall totals increase, the probability of exceeding those totals decreases," he said.

"The black curves are for the forecast POE and the grey curves are for the historical POE.

"Comparing the black and grey curves indicates how different the forecast is from usual conditions."

The forecast product gives users the flexibility to identify the rainfall threshold that they are interested in on the x-axis, and then read off the associated probability of exceeding that threshold on the y-axis (or vice versa).

This product is also in its final stages of testing before going live.

Product five

The final product is the three-day rainfall accumulation (or 'burst') forecast which is a map-based product and available for multi-week forecasts.

The forecast product shows the likelihood or probability of receiving a pre-selected threshold of rainfall over three consecutive days in the upcoming weeks or fortnights.

"This arose in discussion with growers in northern Australia where they are looking for accumulated totals from 'bursts' of the monsoon," Mr Grey said.

"It is unclear yet how this product might be used in southern areas but it is plausible that it might be useful around the autumn break or hay and harvest operations.

"The experimental product currently has four thresholds that can be selected but it will be possible to add more thresholds."

This product is in its final stages of testing before going live.

