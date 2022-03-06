Soft wheat breeders to meet cookie market

WITH drought on the west coast of America having left South East Asian flour millers seeking alternatives to Soft White Wheat (SWW) for cookie applications, an opportunity has been created for low protein Australian Noodle Wheat (ANW2) to provide an immediate short-term supply solution.

There is a significant market for soft wheat in South East Asia, with an estimated demand for more than two million tonnes by 2030.

Western Australia is well placed to meet the long-term demand for soft wheat in Asia, with the market opportunity providing growers with a new low protein crop option.

Speaking at the virtual Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Grains Research Updates last Monday, Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC) research and technical services general manager Ken Quail said the market had expressed interest in supply of Australian soft wheat, however Australia had no suitable soft wheat varieties currently available.

With that in mind, breeders are now working on this opportunity with the development of soft wheat lines to provide a viable option for WA growers to meet market requirements and establish a long-term supply opportunity.

"Low protein soft wheat attracts higher prices, and regions within WA are well suited to the production of low protein wheat," Mr Quail said.

"Production of low protein soft wheat with reduced input costs and competitive yields will increase cropping options for WA grain- growers."

With Australian wheat breeding companies having commenced soft wheat breeding programs targeting production in WA, an AEGIC project will support them to ensure market quality targets are met in order to gain market acceptance for Australian soft wheat.

The project will address key three quality attributes prioritised by Asian millers - solvent retention capacity (SRC), cookie performance and flour milling efficiency - and link those milled with Australian wheat breeders and growers.

AEGIC has also established a technical grain quality component to engage customer flour mills, including a study of the relationship between SRC test and biscuit quality which is expected to assist breeders and the classification of export soft wheat.

While work to evaluate new soft lines from Australian wheat breeders is ongoing and will be reported in the future, AEGIC has evaluated the use of low protein Australian Noodle Wheat (ANW) as a substitute for USA Soft White Wheat (SWW).

That evaluation involved a comparison of wheat and flour characteristics between samples collected across multiple seasons of SWW, ANW and Australian Standard White Wheat (ASW).

"The cookie spread of ANW2 tended to be slightly lower but not significantly different from SWW," Mr Quail said.

"The cookie spread of both SWW and ANW2 was higher than ASW, however the cookie stack height of all samples was not significantly different."

The SRC test had been widely promoted in Asia to predict soft wheat biscuit performance.

It is a diagnostic tool used to predict flour functionality, particularly for soft wheat, by assessing the solubility of wheat flour in selected solvents including water, sucrose, lactic acid and sodium bicarbonate solutions.

It has now been widely adopted by large biscuit manufacturers, and flour millers in South East Asia view the test as important.

Mr Quail said low protein ANW gave similar results to SWW in three out of the four SRC tests, those being water, sodium carbonate and lactic acid.

"The SRC sodium carbonate of ANW2 was not significantly different from SWW and they were both lower than ASW," he said.

"SRC sodium carbonate is reported to relate to starch damage which agrees with the starch damage results measured by enzymatic analysis.

"The SRC water of ANW2 was similar to SWW and they were both lower than ASW - with the SRC water thought to relate to all flour components, it indicated ANW2 is like SWW and they are different to ASW."

The SRC sucrose of SWW was lower than ANW2 and ASW, possibly indicating the pentosans in the US sample were lower.

The SRC lactic acid of SWW was lower than ASW and not significantly different from ANW2, indicating the gluten quality of ASW was different to SWW but somewhat close to that of ANW2.

When it comes to the grain protein - moisture, test weight, thousand kernel weight, particle size index (PSI) and falling number - of SWW, ANW2 and ASW, none of the quality parameters were significantly different from each other, except for PSI.

PSI is a measure of grain hardness and the low value of ASW indicated hard grained wheat, while the higher values for SWW and ANW2 reflected their soft wheat type.

Mr Quail said flour protein content, extensibility and maximum resistance were similar for each wheat type.

"The starch damage of ASW was higher than both ANW2 and SWW, the stability time of ASW was higher than SWW but not significantly different to ANW2 and the peak viscosity of ANW2 were higher than both SWW and ASW," he said.

"The overall results suggest that flour properties of ANW2 were closer to soft-grained SWW than hard-grained ASW.

"Nevertheless, the pasting property of ANW2 was different to the other two wheat types but this does not appear to have adverse impact on cookie performance."

Lastly, the milling performance of ANW2 and SWW was similar.

