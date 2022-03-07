Plenty of choice for Young Guns Murray Grey sale

IN its 29th year the annual Invitational bull sale, which was usually held at the WA College of Agriculture, Narrogin, was instead hosted exclusively online via AuctionsPlus recently, with prices hitting $14,500 for a Young Guns Murray Grey bull.

The sale was an interfaced Helmsman-style auction and with no physical sale, so interested parties could bid from the comfort of their homes.

This year there was plenty of choice for buyers with four different breeds from eight different studs being offered.

All of the bulls were simultaneously on sale.

On AuctionsPlus there were 130 logins, 2694 catalogue views and 31 active online bidders and of those, 22 bidders were from WA and one was from Victoria.

Bidders cleared 43 of 60 bulls at an overall average of $8907, which was up $1711 on last year's result, while the eight females offered all sold for an average of $3938.

In last year's sale there were 28 from 24 bulls sold under the hammer at an average of $7196.

POLL HEREFORD

This year three vendors combined to offer a total of 27 bulls in the sale and during the auction 16 found new homes at an average of $8234.

Returning vendor the Woods family Terraneil stud, Beverley, who were selling their last draft of bulls after breeding Poll Herefords for more than 53 years, were the biggest vendors with an offering of 21 bulls.

The $13,000 top-priced Poll Hereford bull in the sale was sold by the Woods family, Terraneil stud, Beverley. Making the top money in the Terraneil team was Terraneil Ledger R39.

During the auction, they managed to sell 15 under the hammer at an average of $8250 and a top of $13,000.

Attracting the attention of buyers and selling for $13,000, was lot 10 Terraneil Ledger R39 when it was knocked down to return buyer Geoff Gibbs, Boddington.

The son of Wirruna Ledger L285 had estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +5.7 birthweight, +20 milk, +41, +78, +104 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +71 carcase weight (CWT), +5.8 eye muscle area (EMA) and +0.2 intramuscular fat (IMF).

Terraneil Ledger R38, which is sired by Wirruna Ledger L285, made $12,750 and was secured by repeat buyer Bob Treasure, RE & OM Treasure, Wandering.

The bull had EBVs of +4 BWT, +41, +66, +89 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights with carcase numbers of +65 CWT, +5.6 EMA and +0.9 IMF.

Another bull Terraneil Kalimna R27 made $10,000.

It was sired by Wirruna Kalimna K326 and had EBVs of +2 BWT, +28, +44, +56 for 200, 400, 600-day weights along with +35 CWT, +0.8 EMA and +1.5 IMF.

Stud co-principal Sandy Woods said they were very pleased with the results.

"It was the best average we have ever received," Ms Wood said.

"The AuctionsPlus platform provided a different atmosphere to a physical auction but the feedback from most buyers suggested they liked having the ability to bid on their second and third choices if they missed out on their first pick.

"Overall we are very happy with the result."

Celebrating the sale success for Young Guns Murray Grey stud, Hyden, at the Hyden CRC were Elders, Hyden branch manager Cherie Walton (left), Stephen James, Hyden, Young Guns stud principal Lindsay Bagshaw, buyers Ben and Barry James and Elders, Corrigin/Hyden representative Steele Hathway.

The other vendor to sell a Poll Hereford bull was Heidi Cowcher, Quaindering stud, Williams.

The Quaindering stud offered three bulls and sold one at auction for $8000.

Achieving $8000 in the Quaindering team was Quaindering Leap Forward R008 (P) in lot 26.

The Wirruna Leap Forward L95 sired bull is in the top 10 per cent of the breed for 200 and 600-day weights (+43 and +100) and EMA (+6.7).

MURRAY GREY

Lindsay Bagshaw, Young Guns stud, Hyden, was the only vendor to offer Murray Grey bulls in this year's sale.

He offered 24 bulls and under the hammer sold 23 at an average of $9967 and to the top price of $14,500.

The top price was recorded by Young Guns Romeo R59, which is sired by Young Guns Platinum P14, when the value was paid by the James family, Hyden.

It had EBVs of +3 BWT, +16, +28, +36 for 200, 400, 600 day weights, with +23 CWT.

The next best price was $14,000 for Young Guns Raffaello R31, sired by Youngs Michelangelo M30.

The bull had figures of +4.9 BWT, +18, +30, +38 for 200, 400, 600-day weights and +20 CWT.

The lot 44 bull Young Guns Raja sired by Young Guns Marco Polo M29 made $13,750.

A value of $13,250 was paid for Young Guns Ricciardo R39 sired by Young Guns Lonestar L56 (PB) with EBVs of +3.8 BWT, +5 Milk, +19, +31, +43 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights with +26 CWT.

Young Guns Robin Hood R22, sired by Young Guns Ninja N36 sold for $12,750.

The bull came with EBVs of +4.2 BWT, +21, +36,+ 43 for 200, 400, 600 day weights with +26 CWT.

Other sales on the higher end included Young Guns Reggie which sold for $12,250, while Young Guns Rapid Fire made $12,500 and Young Guns Rolls Royce R20 earned a final bid of $11,250.

Stud principal Lindsay Bagshaw said that the sale went incredibly well.

"It is probably the strongest sale we've ever had in terms of clearance, top price and average," Mr Bagshaw said.

"It was pleasing to see that we had a lot of return clients, but also some new buyers.

"We were unsure of how the sale would go being online but it went very well and we had some very positive feedback."

Celebrating the final sale for the Terraneil stud on-property at Beverley were Raelene Mason (left), Lindsay James, Vicki O'Neil, Danny Noonan, Terraneil stud co-principal Sandy Woods, Wayne Noonan, Bob Treasure, Geoff Reid and Terraneil co-stud principal Terry Woods.

RED POLL

Just three Red Poll bulls were offered, two from Murray William's Yongerellen stud, Quairading, and one from Quentin Hooper's Red Sands stud, Quairading.

Despite their quality, none of the bulls sold under the hammer.

The two studs also offered eight Red Poll females, four from Yongerellen and four from Red Sands stud, which all sold.

Both studs saw a top price of $4500.

Yongerellen sold Yongerellen Esma Lantern and Yongerellen Q-Tee at $4500 each, while Red Sands sold Red Sands Valentine also sold for $4500.

All the females were purchased by a North Dandalup buyer.

SHORTHORN

Two studs, the Bleechmore family's Tara stud, Boyup Brook, and the Price family's Talgarth stud, Bindoon, each offered three bulls in the Shorthorn section.

Tara stud sold one of its three bulls, Tara Rustler R30, at $7000.

Rustler R30, which is by Belmore Harrier N138, ranks in the top 1pc of the breed for weaning weight and yearling weight and top 2pc for fat and marbling.

One of the Talgarth Shorthorn bulls which sold for $5000. It was purchased by Alex Granich, Nulla North Shorthorns, Moorine Rock.

Talgarth stud managed to sell all three bulls at $5000 each.

The three bulls from the Price family sold to Eneabba, Moorine Rock and Tonebridge.

The Price family was very happy with the results and extended their congratulations and thanks to the buyers for their support in the sale.

