Rare chance near Albany to walk right in

Price: $3.2m

Location: Willyung

Area: 64ha

Agent: Ray White Rural Albany/Kojonup

Contact: Kate Jefferies 0437 204 025

THIS magnificent property only minutes from the Albany CBD offers a rare opportunity for someone to walk straight into a property where all the hard work really has been done for you.

Situated in the 800 millimetre-plus rainfall region of the highly productive South Coast region, this 64 hectare farm - with its highly productive pastures and reliable water supply - offers the opportunity for year-round production.

The property is predominantly grazeable and is divided into seven main paddocks and some smaller holding/horse paddocks.

The extensive improvements are testament to the owners' hard work and attention to detail.

The superbly designed five-bedroom, two-bathroom homestead with mountain views has a huge amount of appeal.

It features bush pole and timber accents to complement the brick and tin finishes.

With large verandah areas and reticulated lawns, there is so much space inside and out.

The outbuildings and improvements make it very easy working and allow a diversity of land use including cattle, sheep and horses.

The full complement of infrastructure includes a large workshop with car hoist and mezzanine, hay shed, shearing shed, horse stables and arena and sheep and cattle yards.

At the vendors request this property is now being offered for sale for $3.2 million.

Such well set up productive farms so close to Albany are hard to come by, so don't miss out on taking a look over it.

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.

