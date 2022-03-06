Striking farm with lovely hills outlook

Price: Offers over $2.3m

Location: Hoffman

Area: 65ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Noel Jones - 0418 932 438

Doug Butcher - 0409 374 671

THIS is the pick of the hill properties to come to the market, just 10 kilometres east of Harvey and an easy one hour and 40 minutes' from Perth.

Take a scenic drive east into the hills, travel alongside the picturesque Harvey Dam and its stunning water views and you arrive at this striking property.

The farm is gently undulating with mixed fertile soils and is ideal for mixed stock, easily carrying 50 Angus breeders.

Eleven fully-fenced paddocks with multiple gate entries, internal six strand fencing with solar electric wires and a vermin-proofed boundary and laneways make farming a breeze.

Infrastructure includes near-new cattle yards and crush, large three-berth stables with day yards plus machinery storage and lock-up workshop/ storage with lean-to.

Average annual rainfall is 1158.4 millimetres according to Bureau of Meteorology data.

Water is supplied from a large gully dam with solar pump, water troughs to every paddock, two large water tanks and permanent soaks in two paddocks.

A winter creek winds its way through the property and runs from about April to January.

And for the lifestyle?

Entering the property through the security gate, you will meander down the tree-lined driveway to the architecturally-designed and fully renovated four-bedroom, two-bathroom and three toilet homestead that has all the must-have features.

This includes wide jarrah floorboards, quality carpets, granite surfaces, new reverse-cycle, ducted air-conditioning and ceiling fans.

Top quality fittings and thoughtfully designed open plan living spaces give this home a modern and stylish feel.

Beautiful mature easy-care gardens feature in every window and the outdoor entertaining area and pool make every day in the country feel relaxed and peaceful.

A reticulated orchard has pears, apples, cherries, almonds, peach, nectarines, mulberry, orange, lemon, lime, grapes, pomegranate, olive, loquat, figs and plums.

There is also an enclosed productive, reticulated vegetable garden with raised beds and fully enclosed chicken yards with chickens and guinea fowl.

A lovely, renovated three-bedroom and one-bathroom cottage with reverse-cycle air-conditioning and timber floor is set away from the main house and will accommodate any guests or a caretaker.

Further Eversley Valley Farm homestead features and property information is available in the information memorandum for the property.

