Secure and hassle-free retirement living

Price: Offers from $320,000

Location: Ellenbrook

Area: 164sqm

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Rob French - 0401 970 997

DON'T lift a finger - simply move in to this immaculate, two-bedroom plus study or third bed, two-bathroom, downstairs unit.

Conveniently located close to all amenities, in the heart of Ellenbrook with tranquil parkland views, in this over 55s community unit in The Pines resort-style estate.

The Pines is professionally managed by Lendlease, certified to comply to the Retirement Living Code of Conduct and offers its own, in-house facilities including The Clubhouse at the centre of community activities, a bowling green, indoor bowls, spa and heated pool, outdoor alfresco area for entertaining and catching up with friends, billiard table and library.

This is an easy access, downstairs unit at the end of the block offering both privacy and accessibility.



It is very spacious with a well-appointed kitchen, large living area leading out to a small patio which overlooks a park, dining area and separate office or third bedroom.

The unit has its own, single, lock-up garage.

The cooktop is gas with an electric oven, and there is reverse-cycle airconditioning in the living area and in the bedrooms.

For secure, comfortable, well-managed and hassle-free retirement living, this is definitely worth serious consideration.

