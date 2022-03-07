Seven breeds locked info for supreme sale

The WALSA & Farm Weekly Supreme Bull Sale will be held on Wednesday, March 16, at Brunswick and will feature 112 bulls representing seven breeds from 13 studs.

Make sure you plan to be part of the crowd when the sale commences at 11am because WA stud breeders have put together a line-up of high quality bulls ranging across seven breeds, including Charolais, Simmental, Hereford/Poll Hereford, Murray Grey, Angus, Limousin and Red Angus.

A total of 112 bulls will be on offer from 13 studs, making for plenty of options when it comes to selecting the right bull for your enterprise.

Kicking the sale off will be the Simmental breed which will be the biggest in the sale with 49 bulls to be presented by four studs.

The Tuckey family's Mubarn stud, Blythewood, will open the run and will present a team of 11 bulls comprising seven rising two-year-old traditional bulls, two yearling traditional bulls and two yearling black bulls.

The biggest vendors in the run will be the Patterson family, Bullock Hills stud, Woodanilling, who have nominated a team of 27 black, red and traditional Simmental bulls.

All the bulls on offer from Bullock Hills are polled and the team will include rising two-year-old sires and yearlings aged 13 to 14 months.

Also offering in the Simmental run will be Tony and Loreen Kitchen, Bandeeka stud, Elgin, who will present 11 traditional Simmental sires, and the Bandeeka Blacks stud, Boyanup, which will offer three black Simmental sires.

Next into the ring will be a good offering of Hereford/Poll Hereford bulls from Rob and Heather Francis, Yallaroo stud, Busselton.

The Yallaroo stud will be the only vendor in this breed this year and it will offer eight sires.

This year's Yallaroo team will have a higher number of bulls with Poll Hereford bloodlines.

Next into the ring will be the Charolais breed and in this section three vendors will offer 32 sires.

Leading the offering will be Peter and Judy Milton's Copplestone stud, Dardanup and Jarvis Polglaze's Brookside.

The Copplestone offering will consist of 17 bulls, while the Brookside stud will offer two bulls.

Also offering in the run will be the Ellis family's Kooyong stud, Coolup, which will present 13 Charolais.

Murray Greys will be next up and in this section two vendors will offer 11 grey sires.

The biggest vendor in the section will be repeat sale vendor the Nangara stud, Manjimup, with an offering of seven bulls bred from six different sire lines and some are new to the WA market.

Fellow return vendor Wundan Park stud, Boyup Brook, will offer four sires which stood out as calves and have strong pedigrees.

Next into the ring will be the Angus breed and in this section new vendor Chorley Creek stud, will offer three bulls.

Following the Angus breed into the ring will be the Red Angus and in this section Peter and Rebecca Bantock, Red Rock stud, Ludlow, will make their selling debut.

The Red Rock stud will offer three bulls which are all sired by Bandeeka P20.

The last breed into the ring will be the Limousin breed and new vendor the Donaghy family, Kelside West stud, Brunswick, will be the only vendors in the section and will offer three sires.

All bulls on offer have been inspected by WALSA representatives so buyers can be guaranteed of the quality on offer.

Like always there will be plenty of quality to go around and it will also be a good opportunity to catch up with a few of your mates in the lanes and in the stands, so make sure you head along to Brunswick on Wednesday, March 16.

If buyers can't get to the sale in person they will still be able to operate and bid online because like last year the sale will be interfaced on AuctionsPlus.

Also like in past years, Farm Weekly will be a major sponsor and will offer a lucky vendor prize drawn at the start of the sale and a lucky buyer drawn at the conclusion of proceedings (to claim the prize the buyer or their representative must still be in attendance).

