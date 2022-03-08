Unjoined heifers were in red-hot demand

STORE cattle were in red hot demand at the Independent Rural Agents Pemberton special February store cattle sale on AuctionsPlus recently.

It was a quality yarding with the majority of numbers being first draft steer and heifer weaners from later calving herds.

Values across all descriptions were strong but unjoined Angus heifers heading for breeding duties stole the show selling to $2530.

Angus weaner steers ranging from 289 kilograms to 400kg sold from $1820 to $2285, while good numbers of yearling beef steers topped at $2610.

Grown Friesian steers realised $2270, while slaughter cow values reached $2844 and 699 cents a kilogram dressed weight.

The $2530 top-priced line of 40 Angus weaner heifers weighing 361kg (701c/kg liveweight) aged eight to nine months were offered by the Cumming family, Jarrahlea Pty Ltd, Mayanup.

James Mollett & Partners, Denmark, received $2425 and 683c/kg LWT for their line of 25 Angus weaner heifers aged 9-10 months weighing 355kg, while WF & TA Ebbett, Bowbridge, sold a line of 16 Angus weaned heifers for $2350 and 673c/kg LWT.

GL Brown, Denmark, topped the weaner steer portion with 13 Angus steers aged 8-10 months weighing 399kg LWT, which were knocked down for $2285 and 573c/kg, while the Mollett's draft of 27 weaned Angus steers aged 10-11 months weighing 399kg sold for $2250 and 564c/kg LWT.

Lightweight Angus steers aged 7-8 months weighing 289kg offered by ML & NJ Aldridge, Balingup, topped liveweight values at 631c/kg returning $1825.

Yearling steer prices reached $2610 at 487c/kg LWT for 41 yearling Angus steers averaging 536kg from the paddocks of NT & LJ Makin, Northcliffe, while a line of 21 first cross Angus-Friesian steers weighing 618kg offered by Gilmay Farm Enterprises, Northcliffe, sold for $2476 and 753.7c/kg DWT.

Scott Bendotti, Manjimup, presented a couple of lines of yearling and grown Friesian steers which topped at $2270 at 373c/kg LWT for eight older steers weighing 608kg.

Rounding out the sale was a big line of 60 slaughter Angus heifers and cows tipping the scales at 781kg offered by JS & EN Bagshaw, Boyup Brook, which sold for $2844 and 699.1c/kg DWT.

