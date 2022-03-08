Funding open for natural resource projects

STATE Natural Resource Management (NRM) funding to look after Western Australia's natural resources is now available to community groups.

The State government is offering $7 million through the 2022 Community Stewardship Grants for projects which restore, protect or enhance a local natural area, conserve WA's biodiversity or strengthen the capability of NRM community groups.

Small grants between $1000 and $35,000 and large grants between $35,001 and $450,000 are available to NRM and community groups, local government authorities, Aboriginal community organisations, schools, Community Resource Centres and Recognised Biosecurity Groups.

The grants target onground and capability improvement activities that support regenerative agriculture, biodiversity conservation, biosecurity and invasive species management, and the development of management plans that will lead to future works.

"Our Natural Resource Management funding is transforming landscapes across the State, driving better practices from coastal environments through to our pastoral estate," said Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan.

"Dedicated community-based groups operate across the State and deliver incredible efforts to rehabilitate our fauna, protect our flora and restore natural landscapes.

"These annual Community Stewardship Grants are critical in supporting the NRM initiatives of people at local level in protecting and restoring WA's natural resources."

Environment Minister Reece Whitby said actions taken through these community group projects would have long-lasting impacts for the natural resources.

"For example, the Kimberley Land Council's indigenous-led monitoring and protection of the night parrot demonstrates how a collaborative project across multiple tenures can bring together both cultural and scientific expertise to conserve threatened wildlife," Mr Whitby said.

Water Minister Dave Kelly said rivers and wetlands would also benefit from these grants.

"It's great to see these grants enable proactive projects like the previously funded work that was undertaken by the Shire of Murray in partnership with the local community, which helped restore the riverbank and rehabilitate the Murray River," Mr Kelly said.

"By progressively remediating the riverbanks, they were able to help improve water quality of the river and support increased biodiversity."

Applications close on May 9.

For more information and to apply for funding go to to nrm.wa.gov.au

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.

