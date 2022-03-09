Shed members are Chamberlain champs

MEMBERS of the Merredin Men's Shed have long been known to turn their hand to most tasks with some spectacular results.

In July last year a request was made from Mineral Resources general manager David Geragthy to see if it would be possible to provide a Chamberlain tractor of early 1960 vintage for the purpose of display over at the Koolyanobbing mine site.

The display was to portray the evolution of the Koolyanobbing iron ore mine dating back to its early days of 1950s when ore was carted by road to Southern Cross by a fleet of Bell Bros trucks.

The ore was then loaded onto the narrow gauge rail and transported to the State government furnace at Wundowie.

The steel produced from this furnace was used by Chamberlain Industries in Welshpool for the manufacture of tractors.

The restored tractor (above) and what it looked like when it first arrived in the shed (below).

Chamberlain Industries was established after the war years with government assistance in an old munition warehouse and its purpose was to manufacture Australian made tractors.

The tractors of that time were Super 70s, later, the Super 90, both with GM diesel motors.

They also produced the Chamberlain Countryman with a Meadows diesel and the Champion with a Perkins diesel engine which was the one that became known as 'Tail end Charlie' as it followed the early Red Ex car trials around Australia, recovering broken down entrants.

The task for men's shed members seemed simple enough - all that was needed was to find a tractor to fit that era.

A number of suggestions came forward - every farm in the Wheatbelt must have had a Chamberlain tractor on their farm at some time and these models were popular.

Not so - either they were too early too late, not suitable due to modification, not available or not for sale.

"There's some old Chamberlains tractors in a shed on the Bruce Rock Road," said Sam, an old cocky.

"I am sure one is a Super 70".

Yes, there was and on inspection, the concern was the condition it was in.

Men's shed members weren't deterred and a decision was made to take it to the shed, along with bits and pieces laying around from several other relics.

In September an agreement was reached to rebuild the Super70 to a show-like condition to reflect the tractors of that time for display purpose.

Mineral Resources agreed to some start-up capital with an expected hand over date sometime prior to Christmas.

The task began by cleaning, dismantling and finding missing pieces.

In October the tractor stripped to a bare chassis, old paint work and grime was cleaned, parts were welded - and refabricated panels were beaten and straightened.

In November the two pack paint purchased, and advice was given from Merredin Panel and Paint as to how to go about the paint work.

A surprise visit to the shed from the Mineral Resources general manager provided some much-needed confidence.

The first layer of undercoat paint was followed by a two pack spray of Chamberlain orange.

Things were starting to look up and renewed enthusiasm saw the tractor slowly reassembled.

By the start of December the tractor was now largely reassembled and paintwork progressing under the advice from Dan at Merredin Panel and Paint

With the main painting finished, new tyres were fitted and the trimmings attended to.

The seat was expertly made by Kim from Merredin Upholsterers.

On December 14 the task was completed and advice relayed to Mineral Resources that their tractor was now ready,

The transformation was remarkable and was a truly satisfying result, occupying many skills patience and perseverance.

