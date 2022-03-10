Tap turned on for government water program

A PROGRAM designed to support more Western Australian farmers to manage the impacts of climate change is set to receive a $4 million boost from the State government.

In February 2021, the State government allocated an initial $1.5m funding injection to get phase one of the WaterSmart Farms program underway.

Phase one focused on onfarm desalination in agricultural regions to process brackish groundwater for agricultural use and improving onfarm dams and catchments to provide water in dry periods.

The project will now expand with an additional $4m funding boost - $1m from the State government's Agriculture Climate Resilience Fund and $2.99m from the Federal government's Drought Resilience Innovation Grants.

Phase two - WaterSmart Dams - will be led by the Grower Group Alliance (GGA) in partnership with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD), Compass Agricultural Alliance, Southern Dirt, Merredin and Districts Farm Improvement Group and the Fitzgerald Biosphere Group, together with The University of Western Australia (UWA).

The research will explore solutions to improve existing dams and develop new options to capture and store water during prolonged periods of low rainfall.

Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said climate change was making farming more and more difficult in WA, with conditions getting hotter and drier year-on-year.

"Our WaterSmart Farms program is about encouraging onfarm initiatives that build climate resilience, helping farmers to take the steps they need to manage climate impacts," Ms MacTiernan said.

"The McGowan government's $15m Agriculture Climate Resilience Fund is already paying dividends for WA growers, helping us to secure co-investment to back local programs that support farmers.

"It is just one part of our government's commitment to helping farmers build resilience, alongside the $15m Carbon Farming and Land Restoration Program and the Southern Rangelands Revitalisation Program."

The $15m Agriculture Climate Resilience Fund was a Labor government election commitment to support WA farmers as climate change causes hot and drier conditions in the agricultural regions.

