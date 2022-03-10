Big results from Murray Grey and Angus bull sale

A QUALITY line-up of bulls and females and a long list of return and new buyers with money to burn after receiving record cattle returns were the perfect combination at last week's 30th anniversary Monterey Murray Grey and Angus sale at Karridale, ensuring the sale was a huge success.

Not only did the stud increase its average more than $4200 on its bulls compared to last year it also set a stud record Angus bull price at $27,000, a stud record Murray Grey bull price at $25,000 and a national record price for PTIC commercial Murray Grey heifers and State all breeds record price for PTIC heifers at $5100.

With 84 buyers registered at the sale and another 100 bidders connected on to AuctionsPlus from New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Victoria and WA that placed 163 bids across 46 lots, there was plenty of competition right through the catalogue, meaning all the auctioneering team led by Elders' Nathan King and Nutrien Livestock's Tiny Holly had to do was count up the bids.

When the buyers, who came from as far away as Mingenew and east to the Nullarbor as well as the Eastern States, found something they really liked in the bull line-up, the competitive juices kicked in and they bid strongly pushing prices to a high of $27,000 for an Angus bull and $25,000 for a Murray Grey sire.

But these weren't the only bulls that sold for $20,000 or more; another two Angus bulls surpassed the mark as well as an additional four Murray Grey bulls, giving an indication of how strong the sale was and the support it received.

In the end the joint selling team cleared 78 of the 80 bulls offered under the hammer (98 per cent) for an average of $12,314, which was up $4218 or 52pc on the 2021 result.

In last year's sale the stud sold 73 from 75 bulls at an average of $8096.

The competition was equally as strong in the female section with prices hitting a high of $11,000 for a PTIC Angus cow and calf unit and a PTIC Murray Grey cow and calf unit topped at $8500, while commercial PTIC Murray Grey heifers sold to $5100 and PTIC commercial Angus heifers topped at $4800.

Mr Holly said overall it was a very strong sale and followed the trend of other sales this year and the cattle market.

"There was an excellent presentation of both bulls and females offered in the sale and the offering attracted strong interest from both regular and new buyers which ensured the strong result," Mr Holly said.

"The clearance was very good as were the prices right through the bulls and females on offer.

"The top bulls sold to expectations and the values they made matched the quality of the animals offered.

"The Monterey Murray Grey herd continues to be one of the best in Australia and that was shown through the strong Eastern States' buying during the sale.

"There was very strong interest on AuctionsPlus in terms of buying activity throughout the sale from both WA and interstate buyers which added to the competition."

Equally as happy with the sale result was Elders, Margaret River agent Alec Williams who said the Monterey stud achieved an excellent result on its Angus and Murray Grey bulls on offer and good solid enquiry on the female section in its 30th anniversary annual sale.

"Return buyers competed strongly right throughout the bull catalogue to secure quality sire genetics which resulted in the stud recording a big increase in average compared to last year's result, which has been a similar trend at most sales this year," Mr Williams said.

"The pleasing aspect was there wasn't any extreme high prices contributing to high averages, but a good depth of buyer enquiry to operate on all bulls throughout the catalogue.

"Thanks to all past and present buyers over the past 30 years of sales."

ANGUS BULLS

The sale kicked off with the first run of the team of 40 Angus bulls which set the sale's buoyant tone from the outset and continued throughout.

Heightened demand sent values skyward and at the completion of selling, all bar one Angus bull had sold at auction for an impressive average of $12,487.

This was significantly stronger than last year's sale with the average jumping $5217 where all 37 bulls found new homes to average $7270.

Consistent top-end buyers at Monterey Telina Downs, Condingup, through the bidding of Michael Forward, Elders Esperance, went to script when they landed the powerful 900kg Monterey Revelation R42 in lot eight for the sale's $27,000 top price.

The late-April 2020-born bull was by new bloodline to WA Banquet Nixon N99 (sold for $38,000 top price at the 2019 Banquet Spring Sale) and was the first calf of a Pathfinder Genesis G357 daughter Monterey Vanilla P10.

The bull recorded a 32 kilo- gram birthweight and measured a 6.8 frame score (FS) and 45cm scrotal circumference (SC).

The Bullers thought equally as high of the bull and retained a semen share.

Mr Forward said the bull appealed with fresh genetics, calving ease and growth.

"We were chasing the Nixon bloodline which is new genetics for the Telina Downs herd and selected for its pure bulk and size," he said.

Mr Forward said the bull will be used in the nucleus breeding herd of 100 top females to produce replacement working bulls for the 1400 strong commercial Angus herd.

The Telina Downs herd calves in March-April with the heifers earlier and calves are weaned in December to January and finished in their own feedlot for 90 days at 265-280kg carcase weight for the supermarket trade.

Mr Forward later collected a Monterey Mascot M188 son for $12,000 on behalf of other return Esperance buyers RC & MH Teasdale.

Nutrien Livestock pastoral agent Roger Leeds representing Mark Bettini, Bettini Beef, Port Hedland, paid the $24,000 second top price for an Angus bull Monterey Robot R22 in lot 14.

The 834kg bull was an early April 2020-drop son of Monterey Navajo N9 (by Millah Murrah Docklands J193) and out of a Deer Valley All In daughter Monterey Dutchess M62 and measured 35kg birthweight, 5.5 FS and 43cm SC.

Mr Leeds said Mr Bettini picked out Robot R22 when he inspected the bulls in the paddock in the lead up to the sale.

"He was looking for a sire to breed replacement females and believed this bull would be ideal for the job," Mr Leeds said.

"He is a well-grown bull with great shape and has all the traits of a bull ideal for breeding replacement females including good calving ease and fertility."

Robot R22 will go to the operation's 'Koorian Farm' at Gingin where it runs 320 Angus breeders.

Ben Fredericks, Southwest Trust, Boyup Brook, made his presence felt early in the sale collecting lots three and four at the next highest price of $22,000 and $16,000 respectively.

His first purchase was a 900kg early May 2020 born son of Millah Murrah Tex K37 and a Monterey General G103 daughter measuring 37kg BW, 6.8 FS and 42cm SC, while the next pen contained an 866kg early April 2020-born bull by Mascot M188 and a Monterey Colossus C44 daughter measuring 36kg BW, 6.2 FS and 42cm SC.

Mr Fredericks said it was his third Monterey sale sourcing top Angus genetics to continue improving his self-replacing Angus herd founded on a line of cows sourced by Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs.

The Monterey stud also retained a semen share in the $22,000 bull.

Numerous buyers raised their sights to secure their Angus bulls of choice but some of the sale's more prominent buyers included Mr Abbs who collected three bulls costing from $9000 to $15,000 for Peter Ryan & Co, Collie.

Return Witchcliffe buyers David, Erin and Ben Hutton, DD & EM Hutton bid to $11,000 twice on their way to securing three bulls, which will be used over Angus females while Pearce Watling, Elders Donnybrook, operated at good value and also finished with three bulls on behalf of AD & RM Corker, Capel.

Other multiple Angus bull buyers with two bulls each were Mr Leeds representing return buyer BA Nangetty Enterprise, Mingenew, costing $16,000 and $15,000, Toodyay graziers GF & JWC Morgan at $11,000 each, Mr Williams bid $13,000 and $8000 on behalf of Jenara, Augusta, regular top-end buyers the Greeville family, Gingin Pastoral, Gingin, outlaid $16,000 and $13,000 for their two new bulls and K & M Taylor, Capel, paid to $12,000 for their duo.

MURRAY GREY BULLS

The team of 40 Murray Grey bulls mirrored their black coated stablemates in making significant gains from last year's sale.

Heightened buying support for Murray Grey bulls, both locally and particularly from interstate buyers operating on AuctionsPlus, reflected Monterey's influence in Murray Grey herds throughout the country and resulted in 39 bulls finding new homes for another impressive average of $12,141.

This was a $3197 spike in average compared to last year's corresponding fixture where 36 of 38 Murray Grey bulls sold under the hammer for a $8944 average.

Upon request, the final bull in the Murray Grey offering Monterey Rainmaker R159 was brought forward to open the second run of grey bulls and it didn't disappoint, knocked down for the breed's $25,000 top price to return stud buyer Darren Koopman, Bottlesford Murray Grey and Angus studs, Tungkillo, South Australia, who was operating on AuctionsPlus.

Despite the early July 2020 born Rainmaker being the youngest bull in the sale team, he certainly rated highly among Murray Grey enthusiasts including the Monterey stud who retained a semen share.

Rainmaker was sired by Woodbourn Kimberley K39 and out of a Monterey Hudson H296 daughter Monterey Miss Kuri L169.

The 692kg bull measured 32kg BW, 6.4 FS and 42cm SC and displayed a strong set of growth and carcase EBVs including ranking in the top five per cent milk, top 5-10pc carcase weight (CW), mature cow weight (MCW) and 600-day weight and top 10-15pc 200 and 400-day weights.

Mr Koopman said the number one reason they were chasing the bull was for its bloodlines.

"He will be an outcross bloodline for our herd on his sire's side," Mr Koopman said.

"He also has a strong maternal pedigree with a number of influential cows in it which was also an attraction."

When it comes to Righto R167's physical appearance, Mr Koopman said Righto R167 had plenty of presence and style which is something he likes to see in cattle he buys and breeds.

"He is a well put together sire and he stands on good feet and legs," he said,

"He also has nice depth of body and overall is well balanced."

A Victorian buyer through Elders Wycheproof on AuctionsPlus spent up on two Murray Grey bulls costing to the sale's next highest prices of $23,000 and $22,000.

Their top bid went to Monterey Rain Man R69, a early April 2020 born son of Monterey Limitless L198 and a Monterey Hornblower H277 daughter.

The 854kg bull measured 38kg BW, 6.5 FS and 43cm SC with a solid spread above average performance.

Their $22,000 purchase was Monterey Regal R39, a 856kg late March 2020 born son of Monterey Limelight L57 and a Monterey Bootlegger B216 daughter which measured 35kg BW, 6.8 FS and 42cm SC.

The high-indexing bull recorded strong performance in the top 1-5pc vealer terminal index (VTI), top 5-10pc heavy grass fed steer index (HGFSI) while its 200 and 400-day weights are in the top 10-15pc.

Buying for Shorelands Pastoral Company, Williams, Mr Abbs also included a $23,000 bid for one of two Murray Grey bulls.

Monterey Radar R14 was an early March 2020-drop son sired by Monterey Kalahari K304 and out of a Monterey Gunpowder daughter with the Monterey stud also retaining a semen share.

The 814kg lower birthweight (top 30pc) bull measured 26kg BW, 7 FS and 44cm SC and recorded good weight-for-age traits.

Mr Abbs earlier added the sale team leader, a Limelight son, to this account for $18,000.

Another buyer to bid in excess of $20,000 for a new stud sire was return stud buyer DG Monley & CM Windsor, Jomal Glen Murray Grey stud, Harden, New South Wales, who parted with $21,000 for Monterey Reflection R27, a mid-March 2020-drop Limitless son out of a Monterey Hunza H42 daughter.

The Monterey stud described him as one of the better bulls ever offered and retained a semen share.

The 954kg bull measured 38kg BW, 6.8 FS and 46cm SC (highest in bull drop) and was also ranked number one for actual 600-day weight.

This transpired into high performance figures including top 1-5pc supermarket index (SI), top 5-10pc for other indexes, top 1-5pc for 400 and 600-day weights and CW and top 5-10pc for MCW and 200- day weight.

The sale's most influential Murray Grey buyers were long-time Monterey supporters Mark Forrester and son Nick, Kanandah station, Goldfields and Esperance.

The Forresters finished the sale with six Murray Grey bulls costing all values between $10,000 and $16,000.

Mr Forrester said he had been buying from Monterey for 20 years and the Monterey bulls he had bought over the years had done a very good job for him.

"It was an exceptional line-up of bulls in the sale and I was chasing good, easy-doing bulls for our pastoral operation," Mr Forrester said.

The bulls purchased by the Forresters will initially head to their Esperance property before joining their sire battery for their four stations on the Nullarbor where they are running 3300 breeders, which are predominantly Murray Grey breeders while the rest are Murray Grey-Brahman cross.

Mr Forrester said their breeder numbers were down from four years ago as a result of dry seasons.

"It is very dry out there at the moment and it is our fourth year of well below average rainfall," Mr Forrester said.

"We have been reducing our numbers since 2018 when we ran 5500 breeders."

Other multiple Murray Grey bull buyers with two each were Mr Williams assisting regular buyers WC & BE & DC Avery, Scott River, outlaying $14,000 and $7000, HY Armstrong, Burekup, at $8000 and $10,000 and DD & EM Hutton, Witchcliffe, at $13,500 and $10,000.

ANGUS FEMALES

There were 16 stud and 16 commercial PTIC Angus females offered in a variety of combinations in the run and in the main they sold to good competition.

In the stud females the Bullers sold eight from 11 PTIC cow/calf units to a top of $11,000 and an average of $7625 and three from five PTIC females to a top of $6000 and an average of $5333.

Achieving the $11,000 top price was a cow and calf unit when sold to the Thompson family, Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook.

The 2018-drop daughter of Texas Hat Trick L197 had a July-drop heifer calf at foot by Millah Murrah Tex K37 and had been rejoined to Monterey Quickdraw Q12 from 1/8/21 to 6/9/21 and Monterey Patriarch P102 from 8/9/21 to 15/11/21.

The Thompsons also went to $10,000 for Monterey Elle N159 which was sold with a August-drop Millah Murrah Complement L238 son at foot.

Elle N159 is by Millah Murrah Reality K61 and is PTIC to Texas Handyman Q464 for a spring calving.

The Thompson picked up a third cow/calf unit when they paid $7500 for Monterey Heartache Q145 which had a Banquet Pomeroy P430 daughter at foot that was PTIC to at $7500.

Also heading to the Thompson's paddock was the $6000 top-priced PTIC cow, Monterey Vanilla L69.

The 2015-drop Vanilla L69 is by Monterey Gothic G153 and had been running with Prime Beast Mode from 11/6/21 to 1/7/21 and Monterey Matlock M168 from 1/7/21 to 31/7/21.

Venturon Livestock co-principal Harris Thompson said the sale was a great opportunity to infuse some new genetics into the herd with top females.

"Gary contacted us and said there are some top cows available in the sale," Mr Thompson said.

"He has a good eye for stock and we have had success with Monterey cattle purchased in the past.

"Initially we were interested in lot 83 (Vanilla L69) but lot 84 (Stella P169) became the standout, it is a beautifully balanced pair and it will be good to get the Texas genetics into our herd.

"Dad's pick was our fourth female purchased lot 91 (Heartache Q145) with a beautiful heifer calf at foot."

There were three other buyers which picked up registered Angus females and the most influential of these was Yondalee Farms, Boyup Brook, which purchased two cow/calf units, it paid $7000 for a 2019-drop female with a bull calf at foot and $6000 for a 2017-drop female with a heifer calf at foot, while RM & MMC Italiano, Harvey, collected two females (2017 and 2019-drop) with heifer calves at foot for $6500 and $5000.

Also going home with two females was Springhills Estate, Boyup Brook, which paid $5500 and $4500, for two 2019-drop PTIC females.

In the commercial side of the Angus females the Bullers offered and sold 16 PTIC heifers to a top of $4800 and an average of $4269.

All the heifers were PTIC to Prime Dusty R41 and due April/May.

The $4800 top price was achieved by the Buller's charity heifer which was offered as the last lot on the day.

The heifer was purchased by Nangara Grazing, Manjimup.

The funds raised from the heifer will be donated to the Scott River Charity Ball Committee to support the RFDS and the 'Open The Gate' program for mental health and suicide prevention in the region.

The next best price was $4500 paid for a pen of five by an AuctionsPlus buyer from Fairbridge while the Thompson family, Venturon Livestock, went to $4200 for five.

MURRAY GREY FEMALES

Like with the Angus females there was a range of combinations offered in the run of PTIC Murray Grey stud and commercial females.

In the stud females the Bullers offered and sold five PTIC cow and calf units to a top of $8500 and an average of $6400, while the four PTIC females offered and sold topped at $6000 and averaged $5125.

Achieving the $8500 top-price in the cow/calf units was Monterey Miss Annabelle P104 with heifer calf at foot when it sold to the Koopmans on AuctionsPlus.

The 2018-drop female is by Monterey Juggernaut J18 and is PTIC to Monterey Limitless L198.

Its October 2021-drop heifer calf is by Monterey Nixon N289.

Mr Koopman said they purchased Miss Annabelle and its calf to continue to add some depth and outcross bloodlines to their herd.

"She is an outcross bloodline and has a good pedigree," he said.

"She is a maternal sister to a bull called Monterey Limelight which Gary is using to good success in his herd so we were quite keen to get her breeding in our herd."

Other better prices among the PTIC cow/calf units was $6750 bid by a New South Wales buyer operating on AuctionsPlus for the 2017-drop Monterey Galactic G125 daughter, Monterey Opal N72 which had a Monterey Marvellous M130 sired heifer calf at foot.

Lake Muir based AR & MA Muir, paid $6500 for a 2018-drop Monterey Karate Kid K61 daughter, Monterey Melissa P34, which had a Monterey Lucky L100 sired heifer calf at foot and also went to $5000 for a PTIC female Monterey Joyce P87 which was dropped in 2018 and had been joined to Monterey Limitless L198.

The $6000 top-priced PTIC female, Monterey Dutchess L191, was purchased by the Jomal Glen stud via AuctionsPlus.

The 2015-drop female by Monterey Saratoga B13 is PTIC to Limitless L198.

Its 2021-drop heifer calf by Limitless L198 sold separately for $5000 to a New South Wales stud based at Marrar, NSW.

Longtime client Phil Tomlinson, P & SA Tomlinson, Napier, was also active of the PTIC female offering buying the 2013-drop Monterey Jamboree J316, which was PTIC to Monterey Paypal P201 for $5000.

Mr Tomlinson also purchased Jamboree J316's 2021-drop bull calf which was by Ayr Park Legend for $4000.

When it came to the commercial females on offer they created plenty of interest selling for a national record of $5100 for PTIC heifers.

All up there were 12 heifers, which were PTIC to Monterey Mainland M120 and due to calve April/May, offered and sold for a $4762 average.

After securing a stud female it was Mr Tomlinson who went to $5100 record value for a pen of four heifers.

Mr Tomlinson, who runs 50 Murray Grey breeders as part of his breeding herd which totals 120 head, said he liked the Monterey genetics because they did the job all the time.

"I purchased these females just as replacement breeders for my herd," Mr Tomlinson said.

The other two pens of PTIC heifers which also contained four heifers in each sold at $5000 and $4300 to Ian and Isobel Palmer, I & I Palmer, Mumballup.

The Palmers also purchased three third calvers, which had been rejoined and had calves at foot for $5000.

Mr Palmer said they purchased the females as extra breeders as they were in the process of trying to grow their herd.

