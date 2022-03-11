Two lines of ewes top $310 per head

THERE was an absolutely huge turnout to mark the end of an era in quality sheep breeding at Don Thomson's Braeside clearing sale at Tincurrin last week.

With 400 buyers registered for the clearing sale and many more people in attendance to support and wish Don and daughter Gerry well, there was no doubt the 23 separate lots of sheep would be hotly contested.

There were an additional two registrations via AuctionsPlus and selling agents Nutrien Ag Solutions represented several bidders over the phone as did Elders and AWN agents.

It was no surprise competition was strong from the outset for the 4418 ewes, consisting of 2469 Poll Merinos and 1949 Merinos, as well at the 1471 ewe lambs, 66 mixed sex lambs and 61 rams, up for grabs.

It was two lines of 2018 drop, orange tag, and 2019 drop, green tag, ewes that attained the equal top price of $310 per head.

Nutrien Livestock, Wickepin/Kulin/Corrigin, agent Ty Miller said he has never received so many enquiries leading up to a sale before.

"It is a real testament to the quality breeding of the sheep that there was so much interest before and during the sale," Mr Miller said.

"The prices were very strong, but we were expecting it to be very strong because of the quality of the sheep and the Thomson reputation for being a well known sheep producer.

"Quality sheep like that do not get sold as a dispersal very often, so it was always going to be a very big sale."

Nutrien auctioneer Jarrad Hubbard (left), with vendor Don Thomson in a pen of orange tag ewes that were part of Mr Thomson's flock dispersal at the clearing sale last week at Tincurrin.

It was lot four, a line of 265 green tag Poll Merino ewes that hit the sales top price first.

The 2.8 to 2.9 year old ewes were shorn in mid-December and were scanned in lamb (SIL) and were purchased by Mr Miller, on behalf of DV & ME Simpson, Northampton.

Mr Miller said the Simpsons had contacted him wanting to purchase a small line of ewes.

"He was only going to operate on the smaller lines, those under 300 head and the real quality ones," Mr Miller said.

Taking out the equal top price was another smaller line of 181, 3.8-3.9 year old, orange tag, Poll Merino ewes, SIL, that were referenced as nucleus.

Taking home this line for $310 a head was VC Pascoe, Arthur River.

Another line of 265 green tag, Poll Merino nucleus ewes sold to $308 to make the second highest price in the ewe yarding and these were snapped up by WJ & GF Bailey, Jerramungup.

Elders Corrigin livestock representative, Steel Hathway, was successful on several lines he bid on behalf of one of his own clients and another client of Elders Cranbrook agent Clark Skinner.

Kelly Patterson (left), Wagin and Nutrien Livestock, Wagin agent Peter Foley.

"The brief I got was from my client who was specifically looking for younger to middle aged ewes," Mr Hathway said.

"The clients were very interested in the Di Russo ewes the week before, that were in my AuctionsPlus sale, but were unfortunately losing bidders on those.

"They were looking for a quality line of dispersal sheep that were mated to either Merinos or Poll Merinos.

"They wanted to increase their numbers and were chasing between 500 to 1000 head."

Mr Hathway said he never expected the green tag ewes to make more than the young 2020 drop, purple tag ewes penned.

"Being genuine breeders, they attracted higher prices," he said.

Mr Hathway was successful on one line for his client, being 401 purple tag Merino ewes for $290/head.

Following a similar story he purchased two lines of Poll Merino ewe lambs, being a line of 545 at $204/head and 442 for $192/head for Mr Skinner's client.

"It was a similar scenario for them as they were the losing bidders on the line of young ewes in the Di Russo sale last week," Mr Hathway said.

"They were just looking for a line of genuine young ewes again and we were successful this time.

"They are good quality ewes and obviously you can see the potential for growth in them and the wool cut and they were bought as future breeders."

Also active in the catalogue and managing to secure two lines of black tag Poll Merino and Merino ewes for a client, was AWN livestock manager, Jay Macdonald.

The two lines of 414 and 274 head went for $200 and $214 respectively.

Mr Macdonald said his client had wanted to increase their ewe numbers.

"They were looking for good Eastern Wheatbelt sheep, with larger frames, good wool cut and that would produce good lambs," Mr Macdonald said.

"They were good genuine ewes and the option was there."

The Black tag ewes had been shorn in mid-December and run with Merino rams.

Rounding out the livestock section of the sale were the five pens of rams, consisting of purple through to orange tags, with 28 Poll Merinos and 33 Merinos to total 61 head.

The top-priced rams were a pen of eight green tag Poll Merinos that sold to $420/head and were bought by Kareem Farms, Popanyinning.

The second top-priced pen of five orange tag Poll Merino rams, went to Tennisdale Grazing, Katanning, for $360 a head.

Finally it was a pen of 15 purple tag Poll Merino rams, purchased by Kelly Patterson, F Ganzer Grazing, Wagin, that made $340/head to be the third highest priced rams on the day.

Mr Patterson said he was really pleased with his purchase and it had a personal link for him.

"It was a great opportunity to buy good rams, knowing the quality, because Don has been a sheep man forever," Mr Patterson said.

"He originally started with some of my dads, Woolkabin stud rams back in the 1960s and it was this history also that we liked.

"I was really impressed with the young ewes and ewe hoggets in the sale today and hope to do the same with my breeding from these rams."

Volume buyers in the catalogue included SK & TR Angwin, Cancanning with their purchase of 945 ewes over two lots for $294 and $246/head, while PT & LF Parnham, Latham purchased a total of 708 ewes for $300 and $278/head across two lots.

