Total clearance for Gingin Bull Sale

A TOTAL clearance of a quality catalogue of bulls at solid values summed up the 34th annual Gingin Bull Sale last week with values reaching $20,000.

The Midlands Cattle Breeders' Association (MCBA) increased its sale numbers with an excellent line-up of 79 very well-bred and presented Angus, Limousin and Murray Grey bulls, reflecting the high standards the group prides itself on and their buyers benefit from.

The fixture drew another large crowd where 63 return and new buyers registered for the sale with strong local, Central Midlands and northern agricultural interest joining competition from the central Wheatbelt and South West areas.

The sale was also sequentially interfaced on AuctionsPlus amassing 2219 catalogue views leading up to the sale and 42 registered bidders logged into the sale from New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria and WA.

Despite the strong interstate interest, online activity was limited with one bull selling locally on the system.

The sale was solid from start to finish without reaching the record heights of last year's sale and while there were varying results across the sale's vendors, collectively the sale softened from last year with the absence of some previous buyers and selective buying through parts of the catalogue.

This did allow buyers of all budgets to operate at the sale and take home quality bulls.

At the completion of selling, the Nutrien Livestock and Elders selling teams steered by auctioneer Tiny Holly had recorded a complete clearance of the 79 lot catalogue for an overall average of $9696.

This was back $1517 on last year's overall sale average of $11,213 from a total clearance of 68 bulls.

Mr Holly said the vendors presented a good line-up of bulls across all breeds and they attracted solid bidding throughout.

Brendan Millar (left), Elders Geraldton, Madison, Tony and Liz Sudlow, Kapari Angus stud, Northampton and Nutrien Livestock Mid West and pastoral agent Richard Keach with the $20,000 equal top-priced bull Kapari Rasputin R72 (by Kapari Bronc P46) purchased by the Greenwell family, Bullrush Farms, Gingin.

"The sale was strongly supported once again by mainly repeat buyers however there were a number of new buyers which added competition to the sale with their bidding," Mr Holly said.

"It was very pleasing to achieve a 100 per cent clearance across the increased catalogue of bulls as the stud breeders breed them to sell them and not take them home.

"When it came to prices the top end bulls sold to expected values however the second runs saw a buyers' market."

In his sale opening address MCBA president Tony Sudlow paid tribute to one of the group's life members and vendor at every sale Leon Topham, Cookalabi stud, Coomberdale, following his recent passing.

ANGUS

A combined quality team of 57 Angus bulls from three northern vendors kicked started proceedings but in an unusual turn of events for Angus bull sales this season, values softened in the main compared to last year's bumper sale for the Angus breed.

The combined average dipped $1353 on last year's sale where all 50 Angus sold at auction for a $12,020 average.

But on a positive note for the vendors, there was a complete clearance of the increased offering of 57 Angus bulls under the hammer for a solid average of $10,667.

The sale's largest vendor the Sudlow family's Kapari Angus stud, Northampton, offered a team of 31 Angus bulls which sold to the sale's $20,000 top price on two occasions and achieved the sale's average honours at $11,581.

With the $19,000 top-priced Black Tara Angus bull, Black Tara Beastmode R39 (AI) (by USA sire Baldridge Beastmode B74), purchased by the WA College of Agriculture, Cunderdin, on AuctionsPlus were Graeme Curry (left), Elders Gingin, Black Tara stud co-principal Brad Kupsch, Brendan Millar, Elders Geraldton, Jamie Hutchison, Black Tara stud, Nutrien Livestock Mid West and pastoral agent Richard Keach and Zoey Pike, Black Tara stud.

This was down $1264 on average from last year's sale where 29 bulls sold for an average of $12,845.

Sharing top-price honours was return Gingin buyers KF & LM Troy and Greenwell family, Bullrush Farms.

The Troy family were first to pay top dollar for Kapari Stunner R14 in lot 24, a late March 2020-drop AI bred bull by USA sire Musgrave 316 Stunner and out of a Koojan Hills Equator F13 daughter Kapari Equator K11.

The 774kg stylish moderate birthweight bull recorded a strong set of well above average performance figures across a majority of measured traits including top 5pc for fats, top 10pc docility, top 10pc days to calving (DTC), top 22pc eye muscle area (EMA) and strong early growth top 20-30pc.

The Troy family has been a return buyer for more than 25 years and Keith Troy said Stunner R14 was a good easy-doing bull with good thickness throughout.

"His figures also stacked up very well and are what we look for in terms of the economics," Mr Troy said.

"We like the Kapari bulls as they breed a good consistent calf and are also nice and quiet."

The bull will join the Troy's sire battery and be used among their 120 Angus breeders which calve down in May.

Generally the Troys retain 12 heifers a year as replacements and then the rest of their heifer calves are sold at 12 months old, while they hold onto their steers and sell them at 18mo.

With the $13,000 top-priced Murray Grey bull sold by the Stickland family's Mungatta stud, Wongan Hills, were Nutrien Livestock, Goomalling representative Andrew O'Connor (left), who purchased the bull for Ray and Ellie Palmer, Katrine, Elders, Geraldton representative Brendan Millar and Mungatta co-principal John Stickland.

Bullrush Farms finished the sale with three Kapari bulls to their account costing $11,000, $13,000 to the $20,000 equal top price late in the Kapari sale team in lot 43 containing Kapari Rasputin R72.

Rasputin was a mid-April 2020 born bull sired by a retained Baldridge Bronc son Kapari Bronc P46 out of a first calving Pathfinder Genesis L49 daughter Kapari Genesis P18.

The 748kg high indexing bull recorded curve bending growth and carcase figures for low birthweight bull (top 21pc), including top 20-30pc 200 and 400-day growth, top 9pc EMA, top 12pc and 5pc for rib and rump fats respectively, top 17-21pc for both selection indexes and top 13pc docility while being in the top 22-27pc for both calving ease traits.

The next highest price of $19,000 was paid for one of two bulls by Mt Samuel Pty Ltd, Mingenew.

Its top bid was reserved for the 810kg Kapari Nectar R5 in lot 44, an AI-bred low birthweight (top 14pc) mid-March 2020-drop son of Millah Murrah Nectar N334 and a Baldridge Bronc daughter ranking in the top 1pc for gestation length (GL), top 8pc Dir, top 3pc and 12pc for rump and rib fats respectively and top 22pc EMA.

There were a couple of buyers who built significant teams of Kapari bulls.

Andrew and Matthew Vlahov and families, Liberty Ag, Dindiloa, finished the sale with five bulls costing from $7000 to a $12,000 top price twice.

Andrew Vlahov said the family has been return buyers of Kapari for more than 20 years and have continued to buy from the stud over such a long period of time due to the performance of the cattle.

"The Kapari cattle are bred in the same environment as to what they farm in, so we know they will work for us and they breed top calves," Mr Vlahov said.

"They also have excellent temperaments, which is also very important to us."

The Vlahov family run 380 Angus breeders which calve down in June and July and generally they sell their calves at 10-12 months old.

Matthew Vlahov said last year for the first time they sold their calves on AuctionsPlus to great success.

"In the past we had sold them through the yards but we used AuctionsPlus last year out of necessity due to the damage caused by cyclone Serora," he said.

"We had talked about using it in the past but the cyclone last year forced our hand and we couldn't have been happier with the outcome, so we will be looking to do the same thing again this year."

JA Lee operated from $7000 and $12,000 for a team of four bulls while GM & JA O'Brien, Mullewa, paid $11,000 and $13,000 for two bulls and Bolgart graziers the Clarke family, Gripthorpe Farm also secured two bulls for $9000 and $15,000 (and one Cookalabi bull).

The Kupsch family, Black Tara stud, Allanooka, opened the sale with an increased team of 15 Angus bulls which sold to a $10,667 average.

This was down $2750 on last year's average where they sold all 12 bulls for a sale high average of $13,417.

The stud's $19,000 top price was paid by the WA College of Agriculture, Cunderdin, operating on AuctionsPlus for the fourth bull in the sale ring Black Tara Beastmode R39.

The 862kg bull was a mid-March 2020-drop AI-bred by USA sire Baldridge Beastmode B74 and out of a Vermont Drambuie D57 daughter Black Tara N30.

The average birthweight bull recorded very high growth and indexes ranking in the top 6pc for 200-day weight, top 13-14pc 400 and 600-day weights, top 12pc MCW, top 10pc scrotal, top 12pc DTC, top 19pc Dtrs, top 7pc rump fat, top 15pc rib fat and top 6-12pc for both indexes.

The WA College of Agriculture, Cunderdin, are first time buyers at Black Tara and farm manager Daniel de Beer said it was Beastmode R39's excellent set of EBVs which were its main attraction and why they chased it.

"We really liked his figures and when we saw the videos of him we were also impressed," Mr de Beer said.

"He tracks very well, has a good backline and good depth right through.

"He is a well-balanced all round bull."

The college will use Beastmode R39 in two rounds of AI over 33 Angus and Angus cross cows and replacement heifers and then back them up with it this coming joining.

"Our aim is to breed good replacement females with him," Mr de Beer said.

The $16,000 next highest price paid for a Black Tara bull was paid by East Street WA Pty Ltd for a low birthweight (top 11pc) high growth bull Black Tara Whitlock R26.

The mid-March 2020 born bull was AI-bred by USA sire S Whitlock 179 and out of Koojan Hills Genesis G166 daughter Black Tara M71.

The 910kg bull recorded curve bending figures from top 1pc Dtrs, top 21 Dir and top 22pc GL to top 15-19pc for all weight intervals, top 13pc CW, top 7 and 9pc for rib and rump fats respectively and indexes inside the top 30pc.

Mt Samuel spread their spend across two studs, earlier selecting two Black Tara bulls for $13,000 and $12,000 while GR & RJ Bowman, Walkaway, secured a team of three Black Tara bulls costing from $6000 to $9000.

The Angus line-up rounded out with a team of 11 bulls from the Topham family's Cookalabi Angus stud, Coomberdale.

The increased sale numbers bucked the trend with their average of $8091 rising by $591 compared to last year's sale where all nine bulls sold at auction to average $7500.

Kyanneby Grazing, Gingin and Charles Hull Contracting, Waroona, both secured three Cookalabi bulls each and both paying to a high of $10,000 to each claim top price honours.

Kyanneby Grazing bid top dollar for Cookalabi's sale team leader Cookalabi R51.

The late April born bull was sired by a retained son of Blackrock L50 Cookalabi P59 and out of a Cookalabi J50 daughter Cookalabi N84.

R51 was a lower birthweight bull (top 31pc) and recorded an even spread of solid figures including top 18pc DTC, top 4pc docility, top 15 and 16pc for rib and rump fats respectively with strong indexes.

Charles Hull Contracting reserved its top bid for the third Cookalabi bull into the ring, Cookalabi R50.

The bull was also a late April 2020 born son of Cookalabi P59 and out of a Koojan Hills Docklands K90 daughter Cookalabi N76.

Its performance figures were similar to its equal top price half brother being top 31pc BW, top 22pc Dir, top 12pc DTC, strong positive fats inside the top 15-20pc, top 14pc docility and indexes inside the top 30pc.

Nutrien Livestock, Central Midlands and Wheatbelt representative Leno Vigolo, representing Deep Well Trading, was the other multiple bull from Cookalabi with two bulls costing $7000 and $8000.

LIMOUSIN

After an extremely strong sale in 2021 prices came back in the Limousin run this year.

This year the Kupsch family, Tara stud, Allanooka and the Stickland family, Woronyne stud, Wongan Hills, combined to offer 12 bulls in the run and by the end all had sold to a top of $8000 (five times) and an average of $7083, which was back $3567 on the 2021 result.

In 2021 the two studs offered and sold 10 bulls to a top of $13,000 and an average of $10,650.

The Tara stud was the volume vendor in the run with a team of nine bulls that all sold for an average of $7557 (back $4069 on 2021).

It also achieved the $8000 top price five times when four different buyers bid to the value.

Return buyer since 2014 Kane Grima, KA & TA Grima, Mullewa, secured two of $8000 bulls when he had the final bids of Tara R103 (P) (PN) and Tara R57 (PN).

R103 is by Raven Red Nucleus N148 and ranks in the top 5pc for 200, 400 and 600-day weights and RBY, while R57 is by Tara K29 (P) and ranks in the top 1pc for RBY and top 15-20pc for 200, 400 and 600-day weights.

Mr Grima said both bulls he purchased were good looking bulls which suited his needs.

"R103 is an outstanding young bull who is not only attractive on the eye but also has a great set of figures," Mr Grima said.

"I like the Tara bulls because they produce a good calf and are very quiet."

The bulls will join the Grima's sire battery and be used among their 210 Angus and Limousin cross breeders for an April to June calving.

Another influential buyer in the Tara offering was WR & RB Cocking, Mogumber, which purchased two bulls to a top of $8000 and an average of $7500.

Its $8000 purchase was a Raven Red Nucleus N148 son, Tara R95 (PN), which ranks in the top 10-15pc for 200, 400 and 600-day weights and top 5pc for RBY.

The other two bulls to sell at $8000 in the Tara offering were purchased by an Elders Bunbury account and Brookdale Farms, Yuna.

The Elders Bunbury account secured Tara R92 (P) (PN) which ranks in the top 20-25pc for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, while Brookdale Farms collected Tara R81 (HP) (PN) that ranks in the top 15-25pc for 200, 400 and 600-day weights.

Both R92 and R81 were by Raven Red Nucleus N148.

The Woronyne stud completed the Limousin run offering and selling three bulls to a top of $6000 twice and an average of $5667 (back $1083 on 2021).

The first bull to make $6000 in the Woronyne team was Woronyne Rumball 20 (PU) when it was sold to WR & RB Cocking.

Rumball is by Woronyne Nemo 17 and has growth figures of +18, +27 and +40 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights.

The Wannamal operation also purchased a second Woronyne sire at $5000.

The other Woronyne bull to make $6000 was Woronyne Royal 20 (PU) when it was sold to Charles Hill Contracting, Waroona.

Royal is by Woronyne Nigle 17 (PU) and has growth figures of +19, +28 and +43 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights.

MURRAY GREY

Last but not least into the sale ring was the team of Murray Grey bulls offered by the Stickland family's Mungatta Murray Grey stud, Wongan Hills.

In the run the stud offered 10 bulls and they all headed for new homes selling to a high of $13,000 and an average of $7300, which was up $425, on last year.

In comparison, in last year's sale the stud offered and sold eight bulls to a top of $11,000 and an average of $6875.

Paying Mungatta's top price was Nutrien Livestock, Goomalling representative Andrew O'Connor, when he secured Mungatta Ulysses R27, for first time buyers Ray and Ellie Palmer, R & E Palmer, Katrine.

Mr Palmer, who runs 70 Murray Grey breeders, said he was yet to see the bull in the flesh but from the videos and pictures he had seen, Ulysses looked liked a well-grown sire with good balance.

"He looks like he should grow out to be a good bull," Mr Palmer said.

But it wasn't Ulysses' looks which Mr Palmer picked it out for it was his bloodlines.

"I like his pedigree, which includes old Bundaleer bloodlines on the sire side as well as Monterey Steamroller on its dam side," Mr Palmer said.

The 852kg, late February 2020-drop bull is by Stockhill Lancelot and out of a Monterey Elegant Lad E265 daughter, Mungatta Hydrangea M105.

In terms of its figures Ulysses has EBVs of +35, +46 and +69 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights (top 5pc, 25pc and 20pc), +70 MCW (top 25pc) and +6 milk (top 20pc).

The next best price in the Mungatta run was $9000 bid by Mungatta supporters for close to 20 years Mikkelson & Wilson, Dandaragan.

It went to $9000 for another Stockhill Lancelot son, Mungatta Union Jack R23, which weighed in at 830kg and had EBVs of +2.0 BWT (top 15pc) and +21, +37 and +54 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights.

The Dandaragan enterprise also took home another Mungatta bull, Mungatta Ultra R54, for $8000.

Ultra R54, which is by Monterey Liquid Gold L79, ranks in the top 5pc of the breed for 200 and 600-day weights and top 10pc for 400-day weight.

Also supporting the Mungatta team purchasing two bulls was Warragenny Holdings, Toodyay, which paid $6000 for its two selections that were both Stockhill Lancelot sons.

