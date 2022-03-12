Auctioneering legend passes away

RESPECTED Elders auctioneer Ross Coole passed away peacefully at Hollywood Hospital on Friday, March 4, 10 days short of his 89th birthday.

A charismatic auctioneer, known for his booming voice, quick wit and rapid-fire delivery from the selling rail, Mr Coole epitomised the quintessential auctioneer.

Well known as a trade livestock auctioneer, especially at the Midland Junction and Katanning saleyards, it was however the special store sheep sales around the State where he made the biggest impression as an auctioneer.

Mr Coole's ability to 'lift values' at these special store sheep sales by cajoling and mesmerising buyers in equal measure with his sheer brilliance as an auctioneer, made him a favourite with vendors, Elders staff and even the buyers, despite them having to pay more than their budget allowed.

As good mate and former long-time fellow Elders staff member Peter Storch so succinctly stated, "everyone wanted to be 'parts' of Ross Coole".

"An engaging storyteller and one of the funniest and most genuine people you will ever meet," Mr Storch said.

Ross's bible was the Elders/Farm Weekly.

Ross Coole at home in Mount Claremont recently.

As daughter Jane stated this week, "he used to read the Farm Weekly from front to the back, then back to the front - he never missed a week of it".

Mr Coole was married to wife Patricia for 62 years before her passing in 2018.

He is survived by his four children, Vivien, Tim, Jane and Jill, 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

The funeral will be held at the Pinnaroo Valley Memorial Park, Whitfords Avenue, Padbury, at 9am, on Monday, March 14.

