Plea for inquiry after long power outages

REGIONAL communities are being left without power for unnecessary periods of time due to Western Power's policies around how they inspect and restore power outages within the network.

That is according to the State opposition, which launched parliament's first

e-petition early last month, calling for an independent inquiry into Western Australia's regional electricity network following months of power disruptions that have frustrated families and businesses.

The opposition's spokesperson for energy, David Honey, the Liberal Party of WA MP for Cottesloe, said the inquiry would go beyond the recent review announced by the State government and provide an unbiased investigation into Western Power and Horizon Power.

"The State government's review is constrained to a four-day window from December 24-28," Mr Honey said.

"It goes nowhere near far enough in addressing the ongoing power reliability regional residents have been struggling with for several years."

Mr Honey said an independent inquiry would consider the preparedness and responsiveness of electricity providers when power outages occur, the appropriateness of the extended outage payment, and make recommendations to improve the performance of the regional electricity network.

The Nationals WA MP for Moore Shane Love said this summer had been "one of the worst ever" for power delivery in the Mid West, with thousands of households and businesses losing power multiple times since December.

"Ongoing outages in the Mid West are costing small businesses thousands of dollars, harming local tourism opportunities, and leaving residents frustrated and upset," Mr Love said.

"The recent heatwaves during December and January have been particularly difficult for families, who have been unable to run their airconditioners in 40-degree heat and have lost hundreds of dollars of food due to a lack of refrigeration.

"The miserly $80 compensation payment from Western Power does not go far enough, and residents want to see this urgently adjusted to reflect the true cost of restocking households after successive days without power."

The Nationals WA MP for the Agricultural Region Martin Aldridge, who is the opposition's spokesperson for emergency services and regional communities, said the heatwave conditions WA had experienced this summer had brought the longstanding issues of Western Power to the fore.

He said although Western Power has exemptions under the State's fire legislation to restore power and essential infrastructure during periods of high fire danger or total fire bans, that the corporation regularly instituted its own internal policy that prevented staff from implementing work to fix the problem.

"They have to get approval for a work plan and that often means they won't do any work until the day has cooled off or the fire ban has been lifted," Mr Aldridge said.

"Their risk averse approach is all about mitigating their own risk with no regard for anybody else's risk.

"For example, you could have a recloser trip, which is sort of like a safety device if there is a short on the network and on a hot day Western Power won't re-energise those lines until they have inspected all of that section of the network, which makes sense, but now they won't even go out and inspect those lines because the inspection itself may well cause a fire risk, notwithstanding that you could have a pole on fire in a paddock."

Mr Aldridge said while other State agencies were investing in various forms of technologies to help with certain jobs, Western Power was not doing enough in this space.

He said the internal policies of Western Power that were resulting in extended power outages in regional areas also had a flow on impact on the State's telecommunications networks.

"Telecommunications in regional WA is critical, especially during natural disasters or emergencies when the delivery of critical information from government agencies is required," Mr Aldridge said.

"Inquiries into the Esperance Bushfires and the 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires highlighted how vulnerable our networks are to power loss and why we need to develop a plan to strengthen the network.

"Disappointingly, Telstra and other telecommunications providers have taken very little action to improve network resiliency, leaving regional communities vulnerable and exposed during emergencies, unable to call for help or mobilise fire crews."

Responding to Farm Weekly's questions, Energy Minister Bill Johnston said the independent Christmas power outage review that affected communities across the South West Interconnected System (SWIS) from December

24-28 last year commenced on January 31.

"The SWIS provides power to most of WA's population - starting in Kalbarri in the north, it spans through Perth to Albany and Ravensthorpe, and east to the Kalgoorlie-Goldfields region," Mr Johnston said.

"So the review is already closely looking at regional areas in the SWIS.

"The review is considering the activities that Western Power can and can't undertake during high fire risk days.

"It recognises the importance of getting people reconnected to electricity quickly during an outage, while also ensuring the safety of Western Power workers and preventing catastrophic bushfires."

The North West Interconnected System (NWIS), which supplies power to about 13,984 residential customers, compared to more than one million in the SWIS (WA's main electricity grid that covers the Mid West, Perth metro, South West, Great Southern and Goldfields regions) was not impacted over Christmas, with no outages in the Pilbara between December 24-28 last year.

