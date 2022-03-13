On-property sale surpasses last year's results

RESULTS at the 26th annual Southend Murray Grey stud on-property sale at Katanning on March 4 well and truly surpassed that of previous years, with the stud achieving a top price of $24,000.

A crowd of buyers and spectators filled the benches as the sale started with 44 people registering to bid.

The offering included a total of 37 bulls, with all 37 selling under the hammer for an average of $9865.

Both the average and top price exceeded the stud's 2021 sale when 32 out of 38 bulls sold to a top of $12,500 and an average of $5453.

Before the sale, stud principal Kurt Wise took the opportunity to thank everyone for attending.

"A lot of effort goes into putting the day together and we appreciate the support," Mr Wise said.

"We are proud of the bulls we are offering.

"It has been a very good season for us, one of the best I have seen.

"I would like to thank the Elders team and my family for all the work they have done."

The sale was also interfaced with AuctionsPlus and three registered heifers and three pens of unregistered heifers sold online.

But it was not only local buyers who operated during the sale, there were also buyers operating from all across Australia including Tasmania, New South Wales and South Australia.

After some strong bidding competition, the top price honours went to long-term clients Rob Bass and Kerry Pinch, Boyup Brook, for the second consecutive year when they paid $24,000 for the first bull offered, Southend Ralph R539.

Clinton Wise (left), Southend, Katanning, Nicholas, with Harrison and Graydon Wilcox, Miripin Farms, Woodanilling. The Wilcox family has been buying bulls from the Wise family for nearly 30 years and managed to secure a couple of bulls along with a pen of unregistered heifers during the sale.

The 951 kilogram son of Southend Narssist has estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +2.9 birthweight (BWT), +35, +66, +79 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights as well as +59 carcase weight (CWT).

These figures rank it in the top one per cent of the breed for 400-day weight and CWT plus top 5pc for 200 and 600-day weights

Mr Bass said they run a commercial herd consisting of 150 breeders and would look to breed replacement females from the bull.

Mr Wise said the top-priced bull's overall structural correctness and the depth of breeding was what attracted the strong competition.

"We have a full brother of this bull that we will be keeping as a stud sire," Mr Wise said.

"He is definitely one of the better bulls we offered."

The second top-priced bull Southend Rover R572 (TW) made $17,500 and this value was paid by T & V Giles, Willawa Greys stud, Newdegate.

The bull, which is by Southend Kohan, weighed 896kg and has EBVs of +2.6 BWT, +28, +45, +58 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, which rank it in the top 30pc for 200 and 400-day weights and top 25pc for BWT.

Another notable sale was lot four, Southend Richmond R644, which made $17,000 when it was knocked down to Elders, Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling who was bidding on behalf of GD Wicks & Son, South Australia.

The 864kg son of Narssist has EBVs of +1.9 BWT (top 15pc), +30, +60, +60 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights and +51 CWT (top 5pc).

Neville (left) and Eric Penny, Yarloop, inspecting some of the heifers before the sale at Katanning. The Penny's secured one pen of five unregistered heifers at $2600 a head.

Mr Watling also secured another bull for the South Australian operation, bidding to $10,000 for Southend Ridge R525.

Also on the high end of prices was Lake Muir Beef, Lake Muir, which purchased the 947kg, Southend Ringo R571 in lot six at $16,000.

Ringo R571 is by Southend Kohan and has EBVs of +37, +56, +83 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights and +57 CWT which rank it in the top 5-10pc for these traits.

The Lake Muir operation also paid $12,000 and $10,000 for two more bulls to take home three at an average of $12,667.

Volume buyer in the bull section was Nutrien Livestock pastoral specialist Roger Leeds, who was bidding on behalf of Mark Bettini, Bettini Beef, Port Hedland.

Mr Leeds purchased four bulls for the Bettini family paying a high of $9000 twice and an average of $7625.

He said the bulls would go to Warambie and Pyramid stations at Roeburne and be used as a terminal sire over Brahman cows.

"They have been getting good results crossing Murray Grey bulls over Brahman cows and are looking to expand the trial as they believe it gives them some more flexibility when it comes to marketing their calves," Mr Leeds said.

"It just opens up more markets for them other than live export."

Jenamax Grazing, Torbay, also secured a number of bulls paying an average of $9000 for three bulls, while Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Roy Addis purchased three bulls at a $10,500 average for an undisclosed buyer.

As well as the bulls, the Wise family also offered registered and unregistered heifers, which also saw improved values compared to the previous year's sale.

In the registered heifers portion of the sale 10 out of 10 heifers offered, sold for an average of $4110, up on last year's average of $2285.

Prices topped at $5100 for the final registered heifer to be offered Tullibardine Carmen S157.

Continuing to operate throughout the sale, it was successfully bid on by Mr Watling on behalf of GD Wicks & Son.

The heifer, which is by Monterey Luxembourg L69, has EBVs of +5.1 BWT, +30, +52, +69 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights and +3 milk.

The next best price was $4800 for Southend R657 Annnabell (TW) which went to A & R Wiggins, Scotsdale.

The Southend Narssist daughter has EBVs of +3.6 BWT, +35, +58, +72 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +75 mature cow weight and +53 CWT.

The Wiggins secured two more registered heifers to finish with a team of three at an average of $4667.

Lindsay Pastoral Co, Mt Barker, also secured three registered heifers averaging $3367.

There were 70 unregistered heifers divided into pens of five to round out the sale.

These all sold for an average of $2593, which was up compared to the stud's 2021 sale when 60 out of 60 sold for an average of $1692.

The $2900 (per head) top-priced pen weighed on average 467kg and included five 10-12-month-old heifers.

It was purchased by Nangara Grazing, Manjimup.

Nangara Grazing later secured a second pen of unregistered heifers at $2600.

Another multiple pen buyer of heifers was Frost & Cave Farms, Kendenup, which had earlier purchased two bulls in the sale at $9000 and $8000, and finished with two pens of heifers at $2600 and $2550.

The second top price pen of heifers at $2750 went to Miripin Farms, Woodanilling, which had earlier secured bulls at $10,000 and $8000.

After the sale Mr Wise said that he was stoked with the result.

"I am happy with the number of buyers that turned up and purchased a bull," Mr Wise said.

"A lot of people that I spoke to before the sale walked away with the bull that they wanted, which was good to see."

Also very happy with the result was Elders, Katanning agent Russell McKay who said he was lost for words as to how well the sale went.

"The sale went extremely well and Elders are proud to be associated with the Wise family and the stud," Mr McKay said.

"The hard work that has been put into the breeding of bulls has really come to the forefront and was reflected by the prices people were willing to pay for the bulls.

"All of the bulls were of great quality and presented very well.

"In my opinion, it would be difficult to find a better bull in any breed than the $24,000 top-priced bull.

"It had great depth and EBVs with outstanding sire appeal.

"The heifers also did well selling to full expectations.

"There was great support from buyers Australia-wide.

"The support from the Elders South West team was much appreciated by the local branch."

