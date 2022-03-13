Well I'll bee....not everyone is a fan

Husband and wife team Kate (left) and Bryan Payne love the chance to chat to the public and educate people on bee keeping and honey. inset: Local bee pollen, said to reduce hay fever symptoms for some customers.

If you fall into this camp, or are on the opposite side of the spectrum, then make sure you visit this family run honey company's stall at Farmer On Your Plate, to be held at Forrest Place in the Perth CBH on September 2 and see if the knowledgeable husband and wife team can convince you to change your mind.

Or solidify your love of the sweet stuff more.

Owned by beekeepers Kate and Bryan Payne, the duo loves being involved in the industry and educating consumers around beekeeping, honey and the health benefits.

One of Ms Payne's greatest joys is educating people on how diverse and flavoursome honey can be.

"We specialise in what we call monofloral honeys, so that's honey that comes from one nectar source, for example the Jarrah tree or the Red Gum tree or Wandoo tree," Ms Payne said.

"People often think, especially if you've grown up with shop bought honey, that honey is honey, and it all just tastes the same, but if you taste some different honeys, often people find what is actually palatable for them."

A huge driver for them to be involved in Farmer On Your Plate is the face-to-face contact with the consumer, education and the contacts you make during the process.

Ms Payne is looking forward to continuing her passion for education and chatting to the community about beekeeping.

"There are people out there that have got this romantic idea about keeping bees," she said.

"Although it is an amazing job and hobby, we see the importance to educate people that have aspirations to start, or have already started in their beekeeping journey about the need for proper education and the requirement for registration and biosecurity control.

"Telling them where they can go to get help, what they should be looking for and how to register as a beekeeper."

The Paynes are migratory beekeepers, meaning their hives aren't in the same place all the time.

Currently located in Jarrahdale and Ravenswood, they move their hives to where the plants and trees are flowering.

As such they have made some interesting and helpful connections at Farmer On Your Plate.

"We're always interested in talking to farmers about opportunities available, from pollinations - we have done some avocado pollinations before, or just new places where we can put our bees and source some good honey," Ms Payne said.

While she is looking forward to the event, and attending regular markets, she also just loves the simplicity and creativity that comes with beekeeping.

"I enjoy watching the hives - looking at the frames, at the intricate patterns that these bees make time and time again," she said.

"We're always learning things about bees, about honey, about methods, all of these new things that are happening.

"I love that with bees you're always out with nature, I really enjoy being out in it, not stuck in the city."

At their stall besides a good yarn, you can also expect to find bee pollen, a variety of honeys and honeycomb.

