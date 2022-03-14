A great night under the stars

A CANDY coloured sunset, a giant blue tree and a sparkling sky formed the perfect backdrop for an event with a difference.

On March 5, a paddock in Williams was transformed and played host to A Night Under the Stars, a gala event held in the name of regional mental health.

It was a purposeful occasion with visitors from far and wide experiencing a night like never before, combining music, food, and entertainment with a touch of country.

Organised by the Happiness Co Foundation's Courtney Thornton and the Blue Tree Project's Kendall Whyte, the event was created to encourage people to open up as out in the country, people, particularly men, don't talk about their mental health.

The event featured all things country with a touch of glam, providing guests the opportunity to dress up in their finest frocks and suits, but also kick off their heels and dress shoes to instead don a pair of boots they didn't mind getting dusty.

In total, more than $80,000 was raised which will be split between the two organising groups - Happiness Co Foundation and the Blue Tree Project - along with Mens' Regional Health, Mental Health Fellowship of WA, the 6B's and mental health advocate Nick Robinson.

Cameron Byron (left), Perth, Jemma Bilman, Perth, Cameron Ritchie, Darkan and Sally Peraldini, Mandurah.

Jarrod Clarke, Bolgart, Lauren Rayner, Brookton, Emma Steele, Pingrup and Kirrily Rayner, Brookton.

Keara Wood (left), Perth, Teghan Russell, Perth and Amy Schulz, Williams.

Eddie Rooney (left) and Tony Kenny, both from Esperance.

Carina Hobbs (left), Kellerberrin and Teeneal Blackburn, Kalbarri.

Jess Wright, York and Adam Courcha, Perth.

Caely Collica (left), Tahlia Collica and Izzy Gaze, all from Perth.

