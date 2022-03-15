New chairman for the Liebe Group

AT the annual general meeting held on March 2, the Liebe Group welcomed a new face at the helm, Pithara graingrower Brad McIlroy.

With 2022 marking the quarter century milestone since the group's inception, Mr McIlroy was elected as the new chairman of the Liebe Group.

He takes over from Blayn Carlshausen, who has led the organisation for the past three years.

Thanks are extended to Mr Carlshausen for his commitment to the group during this time, noting many accomplishments under his leadership including the development of the 2022-2026 strategic plan.

Liebe Group executive officer Katrina Venticinque said the Liebe team was looking forward to working alongside Mr McIlroy and benefitting from his vast experience and knowledge of the local farming region.

"We also warmly welcome the new vice-chairwoman, Rebecca Wallis, whose understanding of non-profit governance and networks within the agricultural industry will be of great value," Ms Venticinque said.

Another change moved by special resolution at the meeting was an amendment to the group's constitution to re-label the management committee as a board.

This is to reflect the high-calibre of governance, direction and strategy that the association delivers for its members.

The Liebe Group congratulates all new board members who were elected in 2022 and looks forward to a bright year ahead for the group.

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.

