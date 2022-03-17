Grower group says thanks

THE Liebe Group extends its sincere thanks to board member Ross Fitzsimons.

Farming in Buntine alongside his family, Mr Fitzsimons has been an integral part of the Liebe Group committees for 22 consecutive years.

After joining the management committee in 2000, Mr Fitzsimons has served in several roles including president (2015-2018), chairman of the finance committee (2006-2009) and has held positions on the research and development, ethics and employment advisory committees over the years.

The group values the continued guidance and dedication Mr Fitzsimons provides to the organisation.

