New rhizobia strain for nitrogen fixation

DPIRD research officer Ron Yates said legumes inoculated with strain WSM4643 can offer more flexible cropping rotations and deliver higher levels of nitrogen fixation on acidic soils.

AN elite rhizobia strain (WSM4643) has provisionally replaced the current Australian commercial inoculant group E/F strain (WSM1455) for the inoculation of field peas, vetch and lentils.

Rhizobia are diazotrophic bacteria that fix nitrogen after becoming established inside the root nodules of legumes.

The improved strain will provide growers with a robust inoculant that enables field peas, vetch and lentils to nodulate and increase nitrogen fixation on infertile, acidic soils.

Speaking at the virtual Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Grains Research Updates on March 1, Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) research officer Ron Yates said legumes contributed to the sustainability of agriculture by improving crop diversity, suppressing pests and diseases, increasing soil fertility and by providing biologically fixed nitrogen for subsequent crops.

"For many legumes achieving optimal yields requires soils with pH calcium chloride (CaCl2) in the range six to eight, good soil moisture retention, structural attributes to facilitate drainage and root growth, and balanced mineral fertility," Dr Yates said.

"Such conditions allow ideal performance of the legume plants, survival and proliferation of their associated root nodule bacteria (rhizobia), optimal nodulation and therefore the formation of an effective nitrogen fixing symbiosis.

"However, in southern Australian dryland agriculture there is a high proportion of soils that are not conducive to successful legume farming as these soils are characterised by low organic matter, clay mineral fertility and pH, and remain hot with negligible plant available moisture for more than half of the year."

These conditions, particularly when in combination, are unfavourable to legume nodulation.

In order to overcome those limitations, research has focused on selecting superior rhizobial strains that can endure these soil constraints to optimise biological nitrogen fixation.

Strains of rhizobia are not all equal in the amount of atmospheric nitrogen they can fix when they form symbiosis with a suitable legume.

Currently, the majority of grain legumes in WA are inoculated with the Australian commercial strain WSM1455 (Group F).

However, there is evidence that legumes inoculated with the commercial strain perform poorly in infertile, acidic soils in southern Australia.

Dr Yates said it was for that reason a research project was initiated to identify new strains better suited to those soils and as a result of a thorough evaluation, a new elite strain WSM4643 was selected displaying superior symbiotic performance and saprophytic competence.

Five randomised and replicated small plot cone seeder inoculant trials were undertaken at Gibson in 2019 and Muresk in 2021 in low pH soils and with strict hygiene protocols to avoid cross contamination of rhizobial strains.

Legumes at all field experiments were assessed after 10 to 12 weeks of growth for nodulation.

Dr Yates said at both sites, legume seed inoculated with WSM4643 exhibited a consistent increase in nodulation, biomass, nitrogen fixation and seed yield when compared to the current commercial strain.

"The trial results highlighted the extreme importance of inoculation and the production gains that growers can achieve through administering superior rhizobial strains," he said.

"Analysis showed WSM4643 demonstrated statistically significantly higher results in seven of the 21 measurements compared to the current commercial strain WSM1455.

"Additionally, WSM4643 was equivalent in performance to WSM1455 for all of the remaining measurements."

The results, combined with similar field experiments trialling strain WSM4643 around southern Australia, were compiled to make a successful case to the Australian Nitrogen Fixation Committee to provisionally replace the commercial inoculant group E/F strain (WSM1455).

Strain WSM4643 has now been given to Australian inoculation companies to evaluate manufacture efficiency and genetic stability in their production process with the view that it will be commercially available for the 2023 growing season.

"Matching rhizobium strain to legume genotype, soil and climate, in combination with successful administration, is the key to maximising yield and profit from legumes," Dr Yates said.

"Legumes inoculated with strain WSM4643 can offer more flexible cropping rotations and deliver higher levels of nitrogen fixation on acidic soils which subsequently can reduce the application of fertiliser nitrogen.

"Importantly, growers must consider the suitability of legume to soil conditions and environment, and combine inoculant delivery optimisation with advanced liming and soil amelioration techniques."

