A solution to stop cows from farting?

A NATIVE red seaweed - found across Western Australia's coastline - is set to be harvested and sold as a methane-busting stockfeed supplement.

Perth-based company SeaStock has been granted permission by FutureFeed to sell Asparagopsis seaweed, which is known to drastically reduce ruminant livestock methane production by more than 90 per cent.

For livestock farmers, the seaweed has potential to improve beef productivity and profitability and increase the red meat industry's capability to achieve carbon neutrality.

SeaStock managing director Tom Puddy said the licence agreement strengthened the company's research and commercialisation ambitions, as interest in Asparagopsis continued to grow globally.

He said it was a "huge milestone" for SeaStock and WA, which was in the box seat to establish itself as a leading player in the burgeoning native seaweed industry.

"The science behind the methane-reducing power of Asparagopsis is strong and proven to achieve significant environmental benefits through reducing carbon emissions," Mr Puddy said.

"Reducing methane in animal production enables meat and dairy producers to meet growing demand from low-carbon food consumers."

Currently, SeaStock is one of only three licensed seaweed growers in Australia and six internationally.

The licence will allow the company to focus on sampling, cultivation and growth trials across multiple coastline sites from the Kimberley to the South Coast, while undergoing further capital raising.

Research, conducted by CSIRO, Meat & Livestock Australia and James Cook University, has shown Asparagopsis as having immediate effect when introduced into a feedlot animal's diet.

"Within 24 hours cattle will start reducing their methane," Mr Puddy said.

"If they are on a long fed program - and are consuming the concentrate for 100 days - the methane is reduced significantly.

"Then if they are taken off the supplement, the methane effect will return to the digestive system over a longer period of time.

"So it may take another five to 10 days for the methane to start regenerating."

In addition to reducing methane emissions from Asparagopsis feed supplement, a potential 20pc growth rate enhancement during a 90-day feeding period in cattle was also found.

However, this needed to be confirmed with further research work.

Mr Puddy said there was already rising demand for sustainable protein across the globe.

This growth had especially been seen in Asia, where a large population of affluent customers have already recognised WA as a leading supplier of value-added agricultural produce.

So in what form could the Asparagopsis be introduced to cattle feed and feedlot diets?

Already, SeaStock is looking to create an oil immersion seaweed supplement, using WA-produced canola.

Mr Puddy said this would create a new market demand for an oil additive, which was already used in feedlots and cattle feed production.

He said the company had also looked into lick blocks, as well as water soluble technology.

"With water soluble technology the supplement could be made available in troughs and drinking water,"Mr Puddy said.

"What we are trying to do is catch demand across the supply chain in meat production.

"That's from young cattle in rangelands or on farms, all the way through to feedlots."

Currently, SeaStock is working on research and development-driven programs in tandem with Australian universities and four regional Aboriginal corporations, which have access to suitable production areas off WA's coast.

The company has several advanced aquaculture lease agreements in place, including 300ha at the Abrolhos Islands.

Research - in identifying the right strain of seaweed - has been "most important" in the first stage of SeaStock's program.

This would help ensure it can be produced at the optimum area.

Cultivation trials will follow research and look at production offshore and intank, as well as in the ocean.

Mr Puddy said SeaStock would use wild broodstock seeds and plant material to cultivate Asparagopsis on the land in larger trials.

He said there was an opportunity to start cultivating and processing in the second half of this year, with a growing list of industry offtake partners ready to participate in the supply chain.

Beyond the environmental and livestock production benefits, the licence is also expected to create jobs within aquaculture, as well as distribution and marketing industries.

It would also provide an opportunity to create a value-adding bridge between aquaculture and general agriculture.

"An expansive marine environment, strong regulation and compliance, leading technical expertise and job creating revenue streams can set this industry on a sustainable growth trajectory," Mr Puddy said.

"WA is well placed to further develop and commercialise production and processing technology to supplement stock feed and considerably reduce the livestock industry's carbon footprint, which the Federal government has identified as a key part of its path to net carbon zero by 2050."

