Funding to help bushfire recovery efforts

THE co-ordination of onfarm bushfire recovery in the Wheatbelt following last month's bushfires is set to be supported by $100,000 in funding from the State government.

The Facey Group and Corrigin Farm Improvement Group will receive $50,000 each to support co-ordination efforts for onfarm recovery and extension activities in areas affected by the Shackleton/Corrigin and Narrogin/Wickepin bushfires.

More than 65,000 hectares were burnt across the Shires of Bruce Rock, Corrigin, Quairading, Narrogin and Wickepin in February, causing significant damage to infrastructure, soils, pastures and livestock.

Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the government remains committed to ensuring the affected communities receive the critical support they need.

The funding, provided through Wheatbelt Development Commission and Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, will support the appointment of project officers to co-ordinate recovery efforts across affected Wheatbelt communities.

The Facey Group and Corrigin Farm Improvement Group are playing a key role coordinating support for farmers and landholders impacted by the bushfires, through the provision of State Government support service information, supplies and donations.

