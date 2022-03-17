Sponsorship deal gives RFDS new wings

IF you require assistance from the Royal Flying Doctor Service some time in the future, chances are it could be in a new state-of-the-art LifeFlight PC-24 jet.

This latest aircraft is the third Rio Tinto LifeFlight PC-24 jet, crafted in Switzerland, and will ensure that the RDFS can continue to meet the needs of rural and regional Western Australians.

Its purchase was made possible by a $15 million investment by long-term sponsorship partner RioTinto.

The new aircraft has long range capabilities, meaning there will be less need for stops, further reducing the impact of COVID-19.

"The RFDS provides an innovative, world-leading aeromedical service," said RFDS western operations chief executive officer Rebecca Tomkinson.

"The arrival of this new jet through our partnership with Rio Tinto ensures that we are ready for today's challenges and those of tomorrow.

"The RFDS in WA is well-prepared to respond to COVID-19 in the WA community, we have safely transferred 143 patients in regional WA with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, without incident."

Ms Tomkinson said the new addition would reduce response times and strengthen the organisation's sustainability into the future.

RioTinto and the RFDS have been partners since 2004, and throughout the time Rio Tinto has committed $37.5m to the organisation.

The other two similar jets that make up the fleet include, the first Rio Tinto LifeFlight jet, VH-VWO (Victory), which began operating in December 2018.

Along with the second, VH-KWO (Kimberley) who started assisting the transfer of patients in February 2019.

Collectively the jets have travelled 5,139,520 kilometres since they were introduced to the RFDS in WA, traversing the State but also answering emergencies in the Indian Ocean Territories and interstate.

