Legumes help increase cereal protein levels

CEREALS grown after pasture legumes have higher grain protein levels.

It's a simple enough concept that was covered in a presentation at the virtual Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Grains Research Updates earlier this month by CSIRO farming systems project officer Robert Harrison.

Large quantities of WA cereal crops are not achieving grain protein levels preferred by markets due to forage legume density in pasture paddocks having declined and soils generally being lower in organic matter and nutrients, as well as canola becoming a profitable break crop.

There is also little incentive for farmers to make the wheat grade of APW1 (10.5 per cent protein) at the receival point, yet there are larger discounts for low protein levels than premiums above the critical value.

Mr Harrison said continuous cropping systems in WA, without legumes, were heavily reliant on applications of fertiliser nitrogen to optimise yield and protein.

"The nitrogen availability in WA soils is often low and difficult to predict as stable organic nitrogen pools are highly transitory," Mr Harrison said.

"Optimising grain yield and protein requires the farmer to predict the seasonal growing conditions and nitrogen mineralisation rates so that nitrogen supply can be matched to crop demand."

When synthetic nitrogen had been historically cheap, the logical management strategy had been to hedge on the oversupply of nitrogen.

Therefore, in years of good rainfall increased yield potential can be captured, while in low rainfall years farmers may be able to capture higher grain protein opportunities.

However, as the cost of nitrogen increases, in both an economic and environmental sense, the logic may shift to an undersupply which will reduce the potential to optimise production.

Mr Harrison said the biological nitrogen fixation from legumes in a rotation with cereals could significantly increase the sustainability of a system.

"Although pulse legumes provide a profitable break, the majority of the above ground nitrogen that is fixed is subsequently removed in the grain harvest," he said.

"While plant biomass, and therefore nitrogen, is removed via livestock production, pasture legume systems demonstrate a greater ability to fix and retain nitrogen in the system."

Recent development of new cultivars for dryland systems and new establishment techniques such as summer sowing have indicated greater amounts of nitrogen fixation.

However, the rate of nitrogen fixation, and the impact on cereal quality for dryland agricultural systems had not been evaluated.

That was the motivation behind a trial to examine the impact of pasture legumes on the yield and protein content of subsequent cereal crops grown in dryland cropping systems of WA.

Three randomised and replicated crop rotation experiments were undertaken in Ardath, Narembeen and Canna, with the legumes that were sown differing between sites to utilise the best cultivar for the soil type and rainfall.

Ardath

For most treatments across all rotations, the grain protein levels were significantly higher in the legume plots than the continuous cereal control for three years.

Grain protein levels were also significantly higher after the fallow across all nitrogen rates except the 40 kilograms nitrogen per hectare rate in 2020.

However, in 2021 (the wettest year studied) the ex-serradella plots were the only plots that had significantly higher wheat grain protein levels, but only reached the grade of APW1 at the highest nitrogen rate.

Wheat yield after regenerating serradella was significantly higher in 2021 in the plots that received the two lowest nitrogen rates (7 and 30 N/ha, respectively).

Narembeen

In 2020 (a dry year), the wheat in the ex-fallow and ex-vetch plots significantly out yielded the continuous cropping treatment.

Furthermore, the 2020 grain protein levels were significantly higher in the ex-vetch plots at all nitrogen rates.

The 2021 harvest resulted in a significantly higher protein level of 9pc at 42N/ha in the ex-vetch plot, however no grain samples reached the protein requirement for APW1.

The break crop effect was more significant in 2020 with significantly higher yields than in 2021 due to low legume biomass produced in 2019.

Canna

In 2021, the highest wheat yield recorded was 4.2 tonnes per hectare from both the ex-medic plots (92N/ha) and the ex-trigonella plots (zero N).

However, ex-trigonella plots were significantly higher in wheat yield than the continuous cereal control after receiving 0 and 46N/ha.

All 2020 treatments had significantly higher grain protein than the ex-barley treatment with the highest percentage of 11pc attributed to the ex-trigonella plots.

When no synthetic fertiliser was applied, the fallow plot had significantly higher protein than either legume treatment.

Mr Harrison said overall the study demonstrated pasture legumes grown across three markedly different climates, across dryland WA, can increase grain protein levels.

"Efficient-fixing pasture legumes - serradella, vetch and trigonella - used in rotation with cereals can allow farmers to hedge on under supplying nitrogen without significantly compromising yield and protein in high demand years, while reducing the chance of oversupply in years of low demand," Mr Harrison said.

"Compared to other pasture legumes, medics are notoriously poor nodulators when there is a soil type with a large amount of mineralised nitrogen, hence the subsequent wheat crops studied had lower yield and protein levels at Narembeen and Canna.

"Fallow and deep-rooted legumes have impacts on soil moisture availability in the subsequent season, so there may be trade-offs in crop and pasture sequences to consider."

Lastly, prices of nitrogen have increased 175pc over the five-year average and it is estimated synthetic nitrogen application can contribute as much as 50pc of the carbon dioxide emissions from a farm system.

If farmers received a higher premium for high grain protein content, it could encourage greater use of well-managed pastures, improved soil health and higher sustainability of the farming system.

