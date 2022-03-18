25 of 27 bulls sell under hammer at Narrikup

THERE were improved figures across the board at the third on-property sale for the Imberti family's Silverstone Charolais stud at Narrikup last week.

A strong catalogue of Charolais bulls attracted a bidding registry of 20 interested buyers.

Stud principal Jon Imberti welcomed everyone and thanked all the team members, helpers and cooks for assisting in putting the day together.

This year 25 out of 27 bulls sold under the hammer, achieving a top price of $13,000 and an average of $6700.

The sale results were up on all fronts with the average, top price and the number of bulls sold up compared to the stud's 2021 sale when 18 out of 23 bulls sold to a top of $11,000 and averaged $5528.

The sale clearance was improved even further post sale with one of the passed in bulls selling.

The $13,000 top price was recorded in the catalogue next to Silverstone Rocket Man R111 (P) when it was knocked down to first time buyer at the stud David Reid, DB Reid Family Trust, Nillup.

Mr Reid said he was drawn to the bull because of its presentation and breeding values.

Looking over the bulls before the sale were Nutrien Livestock, Mt Barker agent Charlie Staite (left) and Ken Frost, Frost & Cave Farms, Kendenup. During the sale Mr Frost purchased two bulls at $6000 each.

"The bull looked good and had the figures to go with it, it was exactly what I was chasing," Mr Reid said.

The Reid family's run 180 breeders which consists of 80 per cent first-cross females and 20pc second-cross females.

The 813 kilogram Rocket Man is sired by Caithness New Moon SBBN52E.

It has Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs) of -0.3 birthweight (BWT), +16, +32, +44 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +12 milk and +25 carcase weight (CWT) along with indexes of +$33 for the domestic terminal and +$66 for northern maternal.

These figures rank it in the top 10pc of the breed for milk and the northern maternal index, and top 20-25pc for growth (200, 400 and 600-day weights), CWT and the domestic terminal index.

The second top price of $11,500 was bid by WJ & EJ Jackson, Frankland River, when it was written in as the buyer of the 737kg Silverstone Round House R199 (P).

The Ascot Namesake N15 son ranks in the top 10pc for EMA (+2.6), top 15pc for milk (+11), CWT (+28) and IMF (+0.6), top 20pc for 400 and 600-day weights (+32 and +44) and rump fat (+1.4) as well as top 25pc for BWT (-0.8) and 200-day weight (+16).

The Jacksons also purchased a second bull, the 779kg Silverstone Rambunctious R75, by Caithness New Moon N52, for $6500.

The next best price was $11,000 bid for Silverstone Skipper S2 (P) by Nutrien Livestock State livestock manager Leon Giglia, who was buying for Bettini Beef, Port Hedland.

The 656kg polled Paringa Harvey L417 son has EBVs of +0.1 BWT, +14 milk, +15, +35, +49 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights along with +29 CWT, +2.2 EMA, +0.9 rib fat, +1.3 rump fat and +0.9 IMF.

These figures rank it in the top 5pc for milk and IMF, top 10pc CWT, plus top 15pc for 400 and 600-day weights.

Along with purchasing Skipper for Bettin Beef, Mr Giglia went on to purchase another three bulls for the enterprise for a team of four at an average of $7000.

The bulls purchased by Bettini Beef will head to Warambie station at Roeburne and be used as a terminal sire over Brahman cows, to produce a Chargey calf which is suitable for a range of markets including lotfeeding and live export.

Early in the sale HND Trust, Kojonup, picked up Silverstone Rest Easy R166 (P), sired by Ascot Namesake N15 in lot three.

Rest Easy weighed in at 895kg and has EBVs of +0.7 BWT, +20 , +41 and +54 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights (top 5-10pc), +10 milk, +33 CWT (top 5pc), +1.9 EMA, +0.1 rib fat, +0.3 rump fat and +0.2 IMF.

HND Trust later secured a second bull, Copplestone Roland R16 (P) for $5000.

Frost & Cave Farms, Kendenup, secured two bulls paying $6000 each for Silverstone Ricky Ponting R 110 (P) weighing 915kg and Silverstone Rexy R33 weighing 832kg, while G & TJ Ross & Co, Denmark, also collecting two bulls at $6000 each including Silverstone Namesake R185 (P) weighing 785kg and Silverstone Super Duty S22 (P) weighing 540kg.

PR & SM Marshall, Torbay, also bought two bulls at $5000 each, Silverstone Romeo R108 (P) weighing 743kg and Silverstone Real Hero R180 (P) weighing 750kg.

Narrikup-based KM & DM Partridge also went home with two bulls.

It purchased Silverstone Rhino R140 at $5000 during the sale and one of the passed in bulls Copplestone Roger R52 (P) post sale also at $5000.

Stud principal Jon Imberti said the sale went very well and he was happy with the outcome.

"We had good support and gained some new buyers," Mr Imberti said.

"We would like to thank our existing loyal clients and we wish everyone well with their purchases."

Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Tiny Holly said there was an increased number of bulls offered which saw a good cross-section of bulls presented on the day.

"The bulls were in excellent condition and came with good figures to back them up," Mr Holly said.

"The quality of bulls was appreciated at the top end, especially for the better yearling calves.

"Buyer support was strong and included new buyers from new areas.

"The sale average of $6700 was well up on last year's average.

"It is a credit to Jon and Chloe who remain passionate about their breeding program."

Not only did the top price buyer and volume buyers go home with bulls they also went home with product from Zoetis and Virbac which sponsored the top price buyer and volume buyer prizes.

