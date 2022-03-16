New WA record set for bull sold at auction

A Simmental bull has sold for a record $82,000 at the WALSA and Farm Weekly Supreme Bull Sale in Brunswick this morning.



The lot 16 offering by the Kitchen family, Bandeeka stud, Elgin, was purchased by return buyer TJ Marshall, Cranbrook, setting the new WA benchmark for a bull sold at auction.



In the lead up to the sale, at the Alan Evans Selling Complex, Bandeeka Rusty R35 was described as "a lovely all-round bull with a superb temperament".



Rusty is a polled, well balanced bull with great feet and legs that is packed full of red meat and was sashed the reserve champion Simmental at the 2021 Perth Royal Show.

